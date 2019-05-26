This person questioned the paternity of their friend's children for a very dumb reason.

People are stupid. This we know. And because of the glorious invention of the internet, we get to witness people put their own stupidity on display for the whole world to see. Isn't that fun?
In a recent reddit thread, someone (PaternityQuestion9) asked people to weigh in on whether or not they were being an asshole. And as it turns out, they very much were. They had gotten into a fight with their friend after questioning whether or not her kids belonged to her husband. Why, you may ask? Because her friend's husband was black, and the triplets had different shades of skin. Oof.
The original post reads:
A few years ago, my close childhood friend gave birth to triplets. Her husband is a light black man. Of the three, two were the same skin tone as her husband, and the third was much darker. The skin tones made me a little suspicious that her husband might not be the father.
I pulled her aside privately and asked her seriously if her husband was the father. She didn’t even listen or answer rationally, she just freaked out at me and acted super insulted and kicked me out. I reached out to her husband and told him about her reaction and told him he should get a paternity test and he called me an asshole and blocked me. Neither has spoken to me since.
I’ve always thought that they dramatically over reacted and were probably hiding something because of their responses, but they’re still married and sometimes I feel bad about what happened. I just felt a lot of empathy for her husband because I would be devastated if I wasn’t confident that I was the father of my future children. Was I an asshole for asking privately?
As you can imagine, people had some thoughts. Mainly that this person was an asshole.
Bryleigh98 said:
Dude. Genetics. One of his parents likely has a darker skin tone, and that came through in the grandchild. Not uncommon, super normal. You are a FLAMING asshole for this
critonurmom said:
Not only to ask her friend "privately", but then to bring it up to the husband because friend was rightfully fucking pissed .. Holy shit what a dick move.
n00bvin said:
Yeah, I was thinking if they were really close, they could get away with that shit... maybe. Once they went to the husband? That’s some bullshit. They would be out of my life forever.
NeatNefariousness1 said:
I think what makes this so "good" is that she has the nerve to ask a mother who just gave birth about the paternity of her children and when the mother took appropriate offense, OP doubled down to try to warn the father to question the paternity of his kids. All of this was done when the family should have been happily enjoying the bonding experience that a new addition brings. Instead, she upset the family for NO reason and still has to ASK "AITA"? Yes, OP. Yes you are--and a clueless one at that.
beka13 said:
This doesn't even matter. There was no reason for OP to even bring this up. They didn't notice some super secret trait, they're just looking at the skin color. The parents already know what color their children are. If they're fine with it then OP doesn't need to bring it up.
Especially with triplets who may well have been the result of fertility treatments. It's entirely possible an egg or sperm donor was used. Those children may or may not be biologically related to either parent and it's none of OP's business unless the parents want to tell them.
s0ilw0mb said:
A quick Google search would have completely solved OP's question, but then again, rational thought doesn't seem to be the core theme at work here.
As I understand it, skin tone genetics are particularly complicated. It's not like mixing coffee and cream together. A coworker of mine and her husband are both of mixed ancestry. Of their two daughters, one is extremely pale and one is much darker than either of them. All of them are awesome.
As people pointed out, this person questioning her friend is based on ignorance of basic genetics. They could have easily looked into this and found their answer, without having to upset their friend. And then, of course, there is the issue that none of this was their business to begin with. So, to take it up with their friend and then go behind her back and bring up to her husband is beyond rude.
So, next time you're thinking of insulting your childhood friend to their face, maybe consult with Google first.