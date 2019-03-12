This person told the internet they hate their autistic sister. The responses may surprise you.

Living with a family member who is mentally handicapped certainly has its challenges, a lot of which most people cannot even imagine. Life is complicated, and it's hard to understand the nuanced realities of others' experiences until we sit and hear them out. It's easy to judge, and much harder to listen.
That's why it was so inspiring to see people's empathetic responses to a person who posted about living with a sister with severe autism. Reddit user renegadesrules33 posted to the board "AITAH," which is short for "Am I The Ass Hole," asking if she's an ass hole for hating her mentally handicapped sister. At first glance, this sounds like she is almost definitely the ass hole here, but the way the posts progresses and the responses it received might surprise you.
The original post reads:
The title makes me sound horrible but hear me out.
My sister is severely autistic. She requires attention almost 24/7 and cannot be left alone. She is non-verbal and cannot take care of herself at all. Despite the fact that she is only 12 she is extremely destructive and violent and destroys anything she gets her hands on.
I hate her. That should be wrong to say but it doesn't feel like it.
I was only 6 years old when she was born and since then i've never solely had my parents attention. Even since I can remember the world has revolved around her. I was moved out of my room into the basement at 7 because she needed to be in the room next to my parents. All of my toys as a child were destroyed by her and my parents simply ignored me when I complained. Even when I was 14 and she destroyed a mac my school gave me I was in the wrong.
Along with this I am expected to take care of her and drop everything I do for her. I can never make plans with friend because my parents "expect" me to be there if they need me to take care of her. Even when I do somehow get time to myself I am required to leave if they need me. If i do not then I am punished. The recent example of this is when I went to see the new spider man movie, and was "grounded" because i turned my phone off in the theater.
It seems as if I am nothing more than a slave to them and anything involving her simply overshadows me. This last week I was chosen to give a speech at a school event. I was so exited and my parents promised to be there, but they never showed and claimed it was because of my sister. Anytime anything like this happens for me they are to busy with her.
I've held this in for so long and it finally spilled out today. While talking about colleges with my father, he joked that I should get a degree that pays well so when their gone I can take care of my sister. I don't know why but this caused me to break down. I cried and screamed about how it always about her. I'm nothing more than a caretaker to them, that they always make it about her and that I'm expected to be her "slave" for the rest of my life.
I've locked myself in my room since then and my parents have not come to check on me. Am i the asshole here?
This story has a lot of layers, but the main issue here is how this person's parents have been treating them. Reddit users came in hot, ready to give their support to the original poster (OP).
JayConz said:
These are perfectly legitimate and understandable feelings. You have done nothing to sign up for taking care of another human being (it's not like she's your kid), and that was wrong of your dad to "joke" about, because it sounds like he probably is really thinking along those lines.
Be honest with your parents about how you feel- make clear that it's insane that you're expected to be a full-time babysitter (grounded for no phone in a theater? That's fucking bullshit).
nucleusambiguous said:
Yes, I am quite sure the dad is thinking along those lines. OP, my advice is to get your education and move out of that house ASAP and NEVER allow yourself to be sucked back in. Once you are financially independent you can make absolutely clear that you are not going to be responsible for your sister's care. Period. You are under NO obligation to make your adult life about taking care of your sister. Your parents should be making some plans on how your sister will be taken care of after they are gone independent from you. The sooner you make this clear to them the less "guilty" you may feel for not taking on this responsibility. After all, they will have had plenty of time to make arrangements.
And I only say "financially independent" because I'm afraid that it the OP took such a firm stand now her parents wouldn't help her financially with her education ect if they are able.
Many were quick to point out the the parents were the ones creating the anger this person felt, not the sister. The resentment was simply being misplaced.
OtherwiseJello said:
OP is six years older than her 12-yo sister, so it makes her about 18, or soon to be. He or she could get out of the house very soon, get a job, get roommates, etc. Just get away. The parents are abusing and using them.
Kagura_San said:
Thissss. NTA. It sounds like your parents are the ones who have cultivated this resentment within you, over the years.
Have you suggested family therapy to them? For just you and the two of them (no sister)? I think it could work wonders if each of you could explain your whole story to the rest, with a mediator and without interruption. And then have the time to react accordingly so everyone feels like they have been heard, and furthermore, understood.
theperrywinkle05 said:
Honestly, I agree and I understand OPs feelings. I would probably have cracked long before them if I was in the same situation. But it seems like your parents are the assholes, not your sister. They need to stop treating your little sister like a pet, and you like her caretaker. They are grossly mishandling the situation. What a shame.
After so many comments like the ones above, the original poster provided an update to their situation. Like the original post, it's complicated and somewhat heartbreaking, but it does include some hope for the future.
I'm back like I said I would be,. My original post got a lot of attention and seeing as you guys seem interested, here's my update.
Well, since that day I made the post i've been staying with my grandfather. The week's been honestly a huge change for me for better and for worse but i'll try to run it down.
I started by telling my grandpa the story of why I broke down the way I did and to be honest, he seemed horrified. No one in my family knew my parents were using me as essentially a free care service for my sister. My grandpa told me some things that I don't feel comfortable repeating here but in essence my sister is "supposed" to be getting care from a professional and that my parents were ignoring that, along with this I was not supposed to be caring for her at all with her mental state as apparently she is a danger to herself and others. With everything else I told him, along with stuff like the movie indecent he was really mad and told me to not contact my parents without him there. He pretty much told me that he would be meeting with my parents beforehand and that he was going to be there when I sat down with them. It didn't end here either, the rest of the week consisted of other family checking in on me and telling me things my parents hid from me. This included the fact that my parents have been taking money from family to fund a "caretaker" that doesn't exist.
Suffice to say, this week has been rough. But, the upside is that even through all this, my extended family has been giving me more love than i've felt in a while. My grandfather spent this last week "making up for the time i've lost." Encouraging me to spend time with friends and do things I want to do. My aunts and uncles have also been helping me through the week.
Well, Saturday night I sat down with parents to talk. It went badly to say the least. They came clean to me about everything. They told me things I will not repeat here. But they did not apologize. My parents still claim that I some how owed my sister my time. My father even saying "You were put here to be her caretaker". I won't lie and say I was composed. After everything i learned I confronted them. On the fact that my sister needed a caretaker. The money my dad was taking from his sister, and a few other things. They denied it or made excuses. And in the end, we ended off in a worse place than before.
Today will be my last time talking to them for a while. After talking with my grandfather and uncle last night, I'm not going back. Later today i'm going there and picking up my stuff and moving in with my grandfather. When I graduate high school i'm planning on leaving the state to go to school. My aunt has told me that the money she was sending my dad will be instead be coming to me from now on. My parents have called me twice since Saturday, neither of them were to apologize and only ask when I was coming home.
I won't be going back to them. Right now I still feel pretty uneasy about everything but I feel like that will pass. The rest of my family is showing their support to me and honestly, it feel great. But in the end I lost my parents. Over all of this, i've learned something that I wished I saw earlier. I don't hat my sister. In fact I love her with all my heart. I should never have never projected my hate onto her. That was wrong, and someday I hope to make up for it. But for now I need to leave.
So, there's my update. Thanks again for the support my original post got. I really appreciate everyone who took the time to comment or show me support. Thanks you.
We wish this person the best on their journey to independence.