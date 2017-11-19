This pervy ad campaign forever changed how Twitter looks at the word 'artisanal.'

All it takes is one pervy ad campaign to ruin the mildly pretentious currently trendy word "artisanal" forever. That is, if it wasn't already ruined for you when you were plunged into deeper debt after being forced to shell out $80 for a sandwich with handcrafted artisanal ingredients.

When the Twitter user Adam P. Knave posted a GIF from an accidentally pervy ad campaign, everyone was immediately traumatized.

I feel like this HAD to be on purpose. No one spends the time to design an image, pick out the font and construct a GIF without realizing the sequence at which the words join together.

Thanks, accidentally hysterical ad campaign gif making person. I'll never be able to read Artisanal "normally" again. pic.twitter.com/w2RARGXbRn — Adam P. Knave (@adampknave) November 17, 2017

The revelation of the GIF hit Twitter like a ton of artisanal cheese bricks.

It ruins artisanal cheese forever and begs some larger questions about the nature of art, and anything following the "artisanal" descriptor.

Me neither. It is now forever Art Is Anal Cheese. Thanks to whatever blessed soul thought this was a good idea. https://t.co/XfR7hlSSzW — Eric Vespe (@EricVespe) November 18, 2017