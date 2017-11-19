This pervy ad campaign forever changed how Twitter looks at the word 'artisanal.'

All it takes is one pervy ad campaign to ruin the mildly pretentious currently trendy word "artisanal" forever. That is, if it wasn't already ruined for you when you were plunged into deeper debt after being forced to shell out $80 for a sandwich with handcrafted artisanal ingredients.
When the Twitter user Adam P. Knave posted a GIF from an accidentally pervy ad campaign, everyone was immediately traumatized.
I feel like this HAD to be on purpose. No one spends the time to design an image, pick out the font and construct a GIF without realizing the sequence at which the words join together.
The revelation of the GIF hit Twitter like a ton of artisanal cheese bricks.
It ruins artisanal cheese forever and begs some larger questions about the nature of art, and anything following the "artisanal" descriptor.
For some people, the revelation provided a whole new lens on their entire life path.
Good luck ever looking at fancy cheese the same.
Perhaps, this was the original purpose of the word all along.