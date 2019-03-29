PETA is getting dragged for using a bestiality meme to make a 'point.'

While PETA officially stands for "People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals," the acronym might as well be "People for Extreme Twitter Attention..." or "People for Extremely Titilating Anime."
The animal rights group's strategy for getting us to care about animals is pretty much just trolling us all. PETA recently came for the late Steve Irwin, which did not go over well, and theiR "sensual" beastiality cartoon isn't going over well either.
To highlight the absurdities of humans drinking milk, a phenomenon they call unethical, PETA tweeted out a cartoon that can be
What in the name of BoJack Horseman is this?
Many a person has watched BoJack Horseman and found themselves attracted to the cartoon golden retriever, and now PETA has taken it too far.
That is quite a big-bosomed cow, and people are a-moo-sed.
I don’t quite understand. Do you have any more detailed pics— Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) March 29, 2019
that cow got a nice fuckin rack— Barry McCockiner (@SportsTalkBarry) March 29, 2019
PETA started trending, which is all part of its master plan.
While PETA is technically an animal rights organization, they've done more for furries' rights than any major advocacy group.