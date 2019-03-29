PETA is getting dragged for using a bestiality meme to make a 'point.'

While PETA officially stands for "People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals," the acronym might as well be "People for Extreme Twitter Attention..." or "People for Extremely Titilating Anime."

The animal rights group's strategy for getting us to care about animals is pretty much just trolling us all. PETA recently came for the late Steve Irwin, which did not go over well, and theiR "sensual" beastiality cartoon isn't going over well either.

To highlight the absurdities of humans drinking milk, a phenomenon they call unethical, PETA tweeted out a cartoon that can be

Looks weird right?



It's what you're doing if you drink cow's milk ✋ Raise your hand if you know that humans shouldn’t be drinking cow’s breast milk. It was made for their babies—not you!



Art by @choicebison @freebison 💙 pic.twitter.com/D8QcJnyfUG — PETA (@peta) March 28, 2019

What in the name of BoJack Horseman is this?

Many a person has watched BoJack Horseman and found themselves attracted to the cartoon golden retriever, and now PETA has taken it too far.

Giphy

That is quite a big-bosomed cow, and people are a-moo-sed.