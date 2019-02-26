PETA came for the late Steve Irwin and the internet hunted them down.

PETA came for the late Steve Irwin and the internet hunted them down.
Bronwyn Isaac
Feb 26, 2019@3:31 PM
Advertising

If you come for Steve Irwin's legacy, you better be ready to arm yourself with steely resolve, because his scores of loyal fans are not playing around.

On February 22nd, Google honored the late Irwin with a homepage doodle and slideshow of his vibrant life.

For most people, this was a positive emotional affair, immediately inducing tears and warm fuzzy nature loving feelings.

Advertising

However, not everyone responded with tearful memories of the animal loving television star.

In fact, PETA opted to jump in with a scathing critique of the late Irwin, claiming he was harmful to the wild animals he interacted with.

Advertising

What's worse, the wording in PETA's critique easily comes across as victim blaming for his death.

Given all of the animal blood on PETA's hands, people were quick to jump in and point out the hypocrisy of the thread.

Advertising
Advertising

Others were upset at the slander against one of the few wholesome men of television.

Advertising

But the best responses to PETA's statement were undoubtedly the straight up roast tweets.

Advertising

In fact, in a time of great political upset, dragging PETA for its self-righteous posturing is one of the few things that could unite Americans everywhere.

Advertising

The next time there's an awkward silence at your family reunion, you can pull up this thread and watch the faces of people across the political spectrum light up.

Advertising
© Copyright 2019 Someecards, Inc
 