PETA came for the late Steve Irwin and the internet hunted them down.

If you come for Steve Irwin's legacy, you better be ready to arm yourself with steely resolve, because his scores of loyal fans are not playing around.

On February 22nd, Google honored the late Irwin with a homepage doodle and slideshow of his vibrant life.

CRIKEY!



Today's #GoogleDoodle celebrates #SteveIrwin, the legendary Australian wildlife advocate & TV personality whose bravery & passion opened the eyes of millions to the wonders of wildlife. 🐊



Explore the full slideshow Doodle here → https://t.co/z8PPgDaXfr pic.twitter.com/mGtpwSuqzL — Google Doodles (@GoogleDoodles) February 22, 2019

For most people, this was a positive emotional affair, immediately inducing tears and warm fuzzy nature loving feelings.

Omg I straight up was wiping away tears at my desk! — Joel West (@Humanist_Joel) February 22, 2019

I remember sending a letter of condolence to his wife when I was a kid — Clantagonizer (@Clay_I_Am) February 22, 2019