PETA came for the late Steve Irwin and the internet hunted them down.

If you come for Steve Irwin's legacy, you better be ready to arm yourself with steely resolve, because his scores of loyal fans are not playing around.
On February 22nd, Google honored the late Irwin with a homepage doodle and slideshow of his vibrant life.
For most people, this was a positive emotional affair, immediately inducing tears and warm fuzzy nature loving feelings.
However, not everyone responded with tearful memories of the animal loving television star.
In fact, PETA opted to jump in with a scathing critique of the late Irwin, claiming he was harmful to the wild animals he interacted with.
What's worse, the wording in PETA's critique easily comes across as victim blaming for his death.
Given all of the animal blood on PETA's hands, people were quick to jump in and point out the hypocrisy of the thread.
Others were upset at the slander against one of the few wholesome men of television.
But the best responses to PETA's statement were undoubtedly the straight up roast tweets.
In fact, in a time of great political upset, dragging PETA for its self-righteous posturing is one of the few things that could unite Americans everywhere.
The next time there's an awkward silence at your family reunion, you can pull up this thread and watch the faces of people across the political spectrum light up.