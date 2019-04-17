Presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg shuts down homophobic heckler with line straight out of 'The West Wing.'

Presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg shuts down homophobic heckler with line straight out of 'The West Wing.'
Orli Matlow
Apr 17, 2019@3:07 PM
Advertising

Pete Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana and most overachieving boy scout in the troop, is running for president and teaching the world to pronounce his name (it's "Boot-edge-edge.")

Boot-Edge-Edge is speaks seven languages (to put that in perspective, the current president doesn't even speak one), went to Harvard and got a Rhodes scholarship to Oxford, served in Afghanistan, and is gay. Yes, he is a real person and not an Aaron Sorkin character.

In a scene straught outta The West Wing, Buttigieg's campaign speech in Des Moines, Iowa was interrupted by a hateful, homophobic heckler shouting "Sodom and Gomorrah" when the candidate started talking about his marriage to his husband, Chasten.

Buttigieg stayed calm, cool, and collected on stage, as the crowd drowned out the hate with chants of "Pete! Pete! Pete!"

Presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg shuts down homophobic heckler with line straight out of 'The West Wing.'
The bigot in question, looking like Geriatric "Miami Vice."
Twitter

Mayor Pete then unleashed some smooth lines.

"The good news is, the condition of my soul is in the hands of God, but the Iowa caucuses are up to you," he said, adding, "Everyone here gets the same voice and vote. Feels like the numbers are on our side."

Advertising
Presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg shuts down homophobic heckler with line straight out of 'The West Wing.'
Very Bartlet-y.
Giphy

That was Tuesday, but the bigots are following him around the state, this time, with a theatrical production in Marshalltown on Wednesday.

Imagine being so homophobic you resort to theater.

Advertising
Presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg shuts down homophobic heckler with line straight out of 'The West Wing.'
Giphy
Advertising
© Copyright 2019 Someecards, Inc
 