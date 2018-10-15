This recent clip of Pete Davidson joking about breaking up with Ariana Grande did not age well.

In case you missed it, the public sweethearts Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson broke up over the weekend, and the internet has officially imploded upon itself.

Fans of both stars are feeling the pangs of a love lost. After all, which celebrity couple pictures will we now gaze upon lovingly when we need respite from the cold, dark world?!

As happens with most big celebrity breakups, fans are piecing together signs of the end they may have missed in the past few months. At the time of writing this, the breakup appears to be amicable and neither have spoken about it publicly.

A source close to Grande told People the death of ex Mac Miller plunged the singer into a depression and caused her to reevaluate the whirlwind engagement to the comedian.

Amidst the reactions and speculation on the relationship, a recent SNL clip of Davidson has been making the rounds.