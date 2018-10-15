This recent clip of Pete Davidson joking about breaking up with Ariana Grande did not age well.

In case you missed it, the public sweethearts Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson broke up over the weekend, and the internet has officially imploded upon itself.
Fans of both stars are feeling the pangs of a love lost. After all, which celebrity couple pictures will we now gaze upon lovingly when we need respite from the cold, dark world?!
As happens with most big celebrity breakups, fans are piecing together signs of the end they may have missed in the past few months. At the time of writing this, the breakup appears to be amicable and neither have spoken about it publicly.
A source close to Grande told People the death of ex Mac Miller plunged the singer into a depression and caused her to reevaluate the whirlwind engagement to the comedian.
Amidst the reactions and speculation on the relationship, a recent SNL clip of Davidson has been making the rounds.
The clip aired on September 29 and shows Davidson joking about what would happen if they broke up, the song Grande wrote about him, and essentially how he was living off Grande's riches.
"If we break up, and we won't — we will — but we wont. but like in 10 years if, god forbid that ever happened, there will be a song called 'Pete Davidson' playing in speakers at Kmart and I'll be working there," he joked.
During the same segment, Davidson joked about replacing Grande's birth control with tic tacs to "make sure that she can't go anywhere."
People took issue with the way Davidson casually joked about lying and manipulating Grande, and now, as it makes the rounds once more - people are making similar critiques.
But also, people are noting how the recent clip now feels like a dark foreshadowing.
At the end of the day, I hope both Grande and Davidson are doing okay. Breaking up sucks no matter what, but having the whole internet speculate can't be easy.