Pete Davidson just set the record straight about his d*ck size. Thank u Ariana, next.

Real life teen Tinkerbell, Ariana Grande, and stoner Twilight Vampire, Pete Davidson, had a whirlwind romance faster than anyone of ABC's "Bachelor in Paradise."

With a pear-shaped engagement ring and an adorable pet pig, the couple was on the fast track to a future before they abruptly broke up as celebrities tend to do. Heartbreak is difficult enough when you don't have millions of dollars, a pop empire or a Saturday Night Live spotlight, but this one was devastating for everyone involved. While Pete has made many jokes about it and Ariana released her bold name-dropping hit, "Thank U, Next," apparently Pete has a new message for his future girlfriends.

In the "Thank U, Next," video, Ariana wrote "Huuuuugggeee" on the "Mean Girls" inspired burn book page dedicated to Davidson. What could this possibly mean, Ari? His ego? His eyeballs?

According to People, though, Davidson wasn't pleased with her allusions to his genitals in the video or in a since-deleted tweet where Grande responded to a fan's question about a song interlude and Grande said, "Ten inches?" Davidson told a crowd during a stand up set in Tarrytown Music Hall in New York, "I don’t like that she talked all that s— for my penis. Everything is huge to her." Damn, Pete. That's true. She's a very tiny woman who I'm not convinced fits into an adult-sized blood pressure arm test. He continued, "Why would she tell everyone that I have a huge penis? So that every girl who sees my d— for the rest of my life is disappointed.” Yikes.