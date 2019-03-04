Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale sloppily making out next to Antoni is an instant meme.

By now it's likely you've already heard the rumors that Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale are an item. The two have been spotted flirting and making heart eyes at each other since the Golden Globes, and while they avoided directly confirming their status for awhile, the cat of their coupledom is now fully out of the bag.
Over the weekend, the two were sighted making out teen-style at a Rangers game, and they were not holding back. This was some full-on honeymooner level of spitting in each other's mouths, the thirst is real and now documented in viral photos.
While the PDA pictures were destined to make the internet rounds by themselves, the zoomed out snapshots show the beloved Antoni from Queer Eye sitting near them, and his deep looks of discomfort immediately became a meme.
Antoni's face sums up all of us when we're stuck on the bus across from a 15-year-old couple eating each other's faces, he is all of us when we find ourselves as a third wheel with no warning.
The emotional landscape of this photo truly sums up the current timeline we're all living in.
Antoni already puts in emotional labor on Queer Eye, he should be able to chill at a Rangers game without witnessing amateur softcore porn.
Truly, his face is the perfect summation of how it feels to watch your friend date someone awful.
He is literally sitting next to them, desperately trying to stake out a quick escape route.
Antoni really, really deserves so much better than this nonsense.
Hopefully, Antoni made it home safe so he could season some perfectly ripe avocados.