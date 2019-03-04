Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale sloppily making out next to Antoni is an instant meme.

By now it's likely you've already heard the rumors that Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale are an item. The two have been spotted flirting and making heart eyes at each other since the Golden Globes, and while they avoided directly confirming their status for awhile, the cat of their coupledom is now fully out of the bag.

Over the weekend, the two were sighted making out teen-style at a Rangers game, and they were not holding back. This was some full-on honeymooner level of spitting in each other's mouths, the thirst is real and now documented in viral photos.

Pete Davidson with his tongue down Kate Beckinsale’s throat. You’re welcome. pic.twitter.com/IcvDtK3iEG — Justin Enriquez (@justinenriquez_) March 4, 2019

Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale were caught fully making out during the Rangers/Capitals game last nighthttps://t.co/XVwKCnL2ta pic.twitter.com/FWi8lVPHU4 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 4, 2019

While the PDA pictures were destined to make the internet rounds by themselves, the zoomed out snapshots show the beloved Antoni from Queer Eye sitting near them, and his deep looks of discomfort immediately became a meme.