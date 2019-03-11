Pete Davidson perfectly shut down people judging his age difference with Kate Beckinsale.

In case you're not up to date with the love lives SNL's millennials, Pete Davidson has had a rollercoaster of a year. After a whirlwind engagement to Ariana Grande that involved a pet pig, a huge teardrop diamond ring and an epic breakup song about Grande's heartbreak gratitude, Davidson has moved on.

After rumors buzzed when Kate Beckinsale and Pete Davidson were seen canoodling at the Golden Globes, Kate and Pete (Beckinson? Davidsale?) confirmed their hot and heavy romance when they were spotted making out next to Antoni Porowski from "Queer Eye." The image quickly became a meme as celebrities being third wheels is really what the internet is all about.

Expectation: Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale.

Reality: Antoni. pic.twitter.com/AbG8PxDH6f — Taylor Banks (@MsTaylorBanks) March 4, 2019

Antoni being highly uncomfortable by Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale is a legitimate mood pic.twitter.com/J55Xb8Jkcl — kristin (@KHeydt13) March 4, 2019

My Anxiety & Depression : Kate Beckinsale + Pete Davidson

My Happiness : Antoni pic.twitter.com/m0OsO0ArbR — Bqv (@BlackQueerVegan) March 4, 2019

While they've been publicly displaying their love, they've also been keeping up to date on the public opinion of their relationship as Kate even responded to one of the memes.