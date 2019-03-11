Pete Davidson perfectly shut down people judging his age difference with Kate Beckinsale.

In case you're not up to date with the love lives SNL's millennials, Pete Davidson has had a rollercoaster of a year. After a whirlwind engagement to Ariana Grande that involved a pet pig, a huge teardrop diamond ring and an epic breakup song about Grande's heartbreak gratitude, Davidson has moved on.
After rumors buzzed when Kate Beckinsale and Pete Davidson were seen canoodling at the Golden Globes, Kate and Pete (Beckinson? Davidsale?) confirmed their hot and heavy romance when they were spotted making out next to Antoni Porowski from "Queer Eye." The image quickly became a meme as celebrities being third wheels is really what the internet is all about.
While they've been publicly displaying their love, they've also been keeping up to date on the public opinion of their relationship as Kate even responded to one of the memes.
Apparently there have been a lot of questions about the age difference between Pete and Kate (Kete Davidinsale) despite Hollywood couples almost always having a glaring age gap. While Davidson looks like a high school kid in detention, he's actually 25. Beckinsale, while looking like a gorgeous immortal vamp, is 45. If their genders were reversed, nobody would comment or even notice. Dane Cook is dating someone who just became a woman legally one year ago. Dane Cook's girlfriend will still be on her parent's health insurance for seven years, she can't legally drink and he has a fully mature dad bod.
Davidson addressed this double standard on SNL's "Weekend update."
And here's the full clip:
Good job, Pete! Own your love!