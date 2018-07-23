Pete Davidson fires back at people claiming he disrespected Ariana Grande’s dead grandfather.

Hell hath no fury quite like strangers on Instagram who are ready to project disapproval on celebrities. At this point I'm convinced there are groups of people that meet up specifically so they can sit in a circle and decide which strangers on the internet they want to judge for absolutely no reason.

The latest victim of this trend is none other than Pete Davidson.

When the beloved singer Ariana Grande posted a tribute to her late grandfather, Davidson naturally commented on his fiance's post.

"Miss n love u forever my best friend #4years," Grande wrote.

Naturally, this led to Davidson leaving a completely innocent comment complimenting Grande's grandpa.

Rather than just moving along like healthy adults, people on Instagram decided to read REAL DEEP into Davidson's comment.