Pete Davidson wasn't holding anything back in his jokes on 'SNL' last night.

After taking a break from appearing on SNL due to mental health issues and a public post about suicide, Pete Davidson is back in full swing. He joined Colin Jost on Weekend Update last night, and brought his new pal and former SNL writer John Mulaney with him for a hilarious five minute riff. This is great news for me, a human woman who is inexplicably attracted to tall, tired looking men with large mouths and a knack for "doing bits."

If you're like me, you'll probably love this segment, in which Mulaney and Davidson go on a rant about Clint Eastwood's latest movie, Mule. Plus, Pete Davidson jokes about his mental health in a way that only he can. I don't want to spoil it or step on their jokes, because they really are great, so instead I will let you watch the full video here:

Mulaney and Davidson have been on tour together recently, and the chemistry they have developed from being on the road really shows here. They play off of each other nicely, with Pete as the "careless" young guy with a dark sense of humor, and John as the "square" careful guy who is very self aware. They're both a different version of goofy, and together they're the two best friends you wish you could be the third wheel to.