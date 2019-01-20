Pete Davidson wasn't holding anything back in his jokes on 'SNL' last night.

After taking a break from appearing on SNL due to mental health issues and a public post about suicide, Pete Davidson is back in full swing. He joined Colin Jost on Weekend Update last night, and brought his new pal and former SNL writer John Mulaney with him for a hilarious five minute riff. This is great news for me, a human woman who is inexplicably attracted to tall, tired looking men with large mouths and a knack for "doing bits."
If you're like me, you'll probably love this segment, in which Mulaney and Davidson go on a rant about Clint Eastwood's latest movie, Mule. Plus, Pete Davidson jokes about his mental health in a way that only he can. I don't want to spoil it or step on their jokes, because they really are great, so instead I will let you watch the full video here:
Mulaney and Davidson have been on tour together recently, and the chemistry they have developed from being on the road really shows here. They play off of each other nicely, with Pete as the "careless" young guy with a dark sense of humor, and John as the "square" careful guy who is very self aware. They're both a different version of goofy, and together they're the two best friends you wish you could be the third wheel to.
While the bit was clearly pre-written, it doesn't come off that way. Instead, it feels like we're seeing two friends passionately go off on a ridiculous movie they just saw.
And of course, there is the part where Pete Davidson addresses the fact that he made an online post about how he was contemplating suicide. Following up Mulaney's comment about how he had been showing Davidson how to lead a healthy life through example, Pete says, "And after observing John's life, I publicly threatened suicide." Davidson has a real gift for taking on the darkest parts of his life and making them humorous, and this joke is no exception.
We're glad to see that he is okay, and that he and Mulaney's adorable friendship has blossomed. Here's hoping for more screen time with these two.