Pete Davidson's reaction to breakup with Kate Beckinsale proves he is all of us.

Remember when that Chinese woman spend an entire week in a KFC to get over a breakup and most of us were like, "I relate?"

My spirit animal is that depressed Chinese woman who spent a week in a KFC after a breakup. — Joey Bergren (@joeybergren) October 22, 2014

While a broken heart might not be the reason for Pete Davidson's latest fast-food behavior, I have yet to endure a break up that didn't involve impulse-buying large amounts of snacks. After almost five months of dating, Kate Beckinsale and Pete Davidson ended their hot love affair that mostly consisted of making "Queer Eye" actors uncomfortable with their public PDA.

So apparently Rangers vs Caps made Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale wanna make out. pic.twitter.com/Q4ZECnZBB9 — 𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐚 ✨ (@isleschick) March 4, 2019

While Davidson was in Baltimore performing for his stand-up tour, he decided to do the best kind of charity work: buying French fries for strangers. When he went to see a screening of the three hour "Avengers: Endgame" with his friends, he offered to buy McDonald's for everyone in the theater including the staff. The total tab was around $400 which is a steal for food for a fully sold out crowd. Pete, this is definitely the best fast-food related way I've seen anyone handle a breakup. Also, much cooler than that time Trump bought McDonald's to celebrate student athletes.