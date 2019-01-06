Thousands of New Yorkers are hoping to troll Trump in the best possible way. Hint: Obama is involved.

New Yorkers are known for being rude, but we are often not given enough credit for how clever we can be with our rudeness. We don't just yell, "I'm walking here!" at cars and glare deep into the souls of anyone who dares to stand on the wrong side of the escalator in a subway station. We also have some very fun ways of letting out our frustration and existential dread, and this recent petition to rename the street that Trump Tower is on is no exception.

An activist group is currently working on a petition that would change the stretch of 5th Ave between 56th Street and 57th Street to 'President Barack H. Obama Avenue.' Seeing as Trump famously hates being outdone by Obama, we are obsessed with this epic trolling idea.

The petition was launched on MoveOn, and already has over 16,000 signatures. The goal is to receive 20,000 signatures and to then pass the petition on to the city council, who must approve it before sending it to get the final go-ahead from New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. So... this might actually happen. Praise be.

Now all we need is a petition to rename the cross streets "Obama's inauguration had a larger crowd than Trump's" and "Obama is hot and Trump is not." Someone fetch me a pen.