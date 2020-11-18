You know things are bleak when the notoriously cynical people of Twitter are rallying around Big Pharma, but the news from the labs is objectively good: there is very likely to be a coronavirus vaccine soon!The leading contenders in the race the release a vaccine are pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and Moderna. Pfizer announced on November 9th that they've developed a serum that is 90% effective. Then on November 16th, rival company Moderna said that they have a vaccine that is 95% effective (boom!). Even cooler for Moderna, it's research was funded by none other than Dolly Parton (!!!).Jealous of the attention, Pfizer came out and said, "well actually our vaccine is 95% effective."This "feud" is the most important rivalry since the election.1.Pfizer Moderna pic.twitter.com/5ohVrcSLfd— Tom Zohar (@TomZohar) November 16, 2020 2.Twitter3.Ladies: Prior to tonight, you were asked to prepare a vaccine for coronavirus. Moderna, Pfizer, the time has come. Good luck, and don’t fuck it up. pic.twitter.com/X3qhHfXVWb— Joey Nolfi (@joeynolfi) November 18, 2020 4.Twitter5.Pfizer and Moderna competing for the most effective Covid Vaccine. pic.twitter.com/wqD3Mrqj2B— s n a △⃒⃘ (@mrSNASAN) November 18, 2020 6.DOLLY PARTON pic.twitter.com/Y2XhpENKZc— eleanor (@eleanoralger17) November 18, 2020 7.Twitter8.Twitter9.Pfizer: Our vaccine is 90% effective. Moderna: Our vaccine is 94.5% effective. Pfizer: Our vaccine is now 95% effective. Moderna: pic.twitter.com/XbAD785vRy— David Wade (@davidwade) November 18, 2020 10.Twitter11.Behind-the-scenes view of the Pfizer and Moderna comms teams preparing press releases this week... pic.twitter.com/bRITYJSWVo— KizzyPhD (@KizzyPhD) November 18, 2020 12.Dolly Parton studying vaccines so she can save us all pic.twitter.com/XpsWIFRmOV— Justin Randall (@imjustinrandall) November 18, 2020 13.Twitter14.Twitter15.Pfizer after hearing about Moderna’s 95% pic.twitter.com/vjA8GPRUnI— Christopher Wilson (@chrischadw) November 17, 2020 16.Twitter17.Twitter