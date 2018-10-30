Pharrell threatens to sue Trump for using his 'Happy' song after a massacre.

On the day where eleven people were murdered at a synagogue in the deadliest attack on Jews in American history, President Trump sent a few tweets, and proceeded with his scheduled rallies.
Hours after the massacre, the Trump Train rolled into Indiana and played "Happy," Pharrell Williams' infectious earworm from the Minions movie. Pharell was not happy.
Pharrell is threatening legal action against Trump for using his intellectual property in a post-massacre pep rally, noting in a cease-and-desist that the presidents "Happy" dance constituted copyright infringement and a trademark violation.
The letter itself is a more powerful rebuke of Trump than anything a Republican member of Congress has said.
The letter reads:
On the day of the mass murder of 11 human beings at the hands of a deranged ‘nationalist,’ you played his song ‘Happy’ to a crowd at a political event in Indiana. There was nothing ‘happy’ about the tragedy inflicted upon our country on Saturday and no permission was granted for your use of this song for this purpose. Pharrell has not, and will not, grant you permission to publicly perform or otherwise broadcast or disseminate any of his music. The use of "Happy" without permission constitutes copyright infringement in violation of 17 U.S.C. § 501. This violates Pharrell's trademark rights under the Lanham Act.
People are grateful for Pharrell standing up to Trump in the only language Trump understands: lawsuits.
The legal threat extends to all Pharrell songs, so Trump is also barred from using "Blurred Lines," even if it's the perfect soundtrack to the "Grab Them By The Pussy" tape.