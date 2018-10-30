Pharrell threatens to sue Trump for using his 'Happy' song after a massacre.

On the day where eleven people were murdered at a synagogue in the deadliest attack on Jews in American history, President Trump sent a few tweets, and proceeded with his scheduled rallies.

Hours after the massacre, the Trump Train rolled into Indiana and played "Happy," Pharrell Williams' infectious earworm from the Minions movie. Pharell was not happy.

Pharrell is threatening legal action against Trump for using his intellectual property in a post-massacre pep rally, noting in a cease-and-desist that the presidents "Happy" dance constituted copyright infringement and a trademark violation.

The letter itself is a more powerful rebuke of Trump than anything a Republican member of Congress has said.

The letter reads: