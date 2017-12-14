Philly cops try to be funny on Twitter after cow flees Jesus’s birth.

While advertisements show visions of cheery-eyed families bathing in pools of ornaments and festive cheer, not everyone loves the holidays, especially Christmas. Whether you celebrate Hanukkah or Kwanzaa, identify as atheist, or celebrate Christmas begrudging, the pressure of family time and massive festivity can be enough to make you dream of running away. And that is exactly what Stormy the Cow did.

On Thursday morning, the Philadelphia-based cow affectionately named Stormy escaped a live nativity scene not once, but TWICE.

Yessss girl, get your freedom. I highly doubt that anyone sat down with her and asked if she's religious. For all they know, she doesn't identify with baby Jesus and felt TRAPPED as a living symbol in this religious mirage.