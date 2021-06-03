Photo of Chris Hemsworth on new ‘Thor’ set sparks debate about male body image.

There is much to be said about the unrealistic body standards for women, and how the depiction of women in movies and television fuels a culture of eating disorders. The expectations for women to look thin and young and airbrushed are so insidious, they subconsciously affect even the most conscious among us.

While there's oftentimes a double standard allowing men to age and look more natural, unrealistic expectations for men's bodies have also turned into a major problem. Particularly, when it comes to the current string of superhero movies

To this very point, a recent photo of Chris Hemsworth and Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi showed the actor with arms more cartoonishly massive than ever.

While the photo itself was posted to celebrate the last day of shooting the film, it ultimately sparked a debate about the impossible body standards for male action stars.