The internet is freaking out over a photo from Meghan Markle's now deleted Instagram of Prince Harry wearing the best outfit.

Everybody and their mother has an obsession with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

The world often feels like a senseless shroud of darkness, so why not gaze upon the faces of these rich happy people who seem deeply in love with one another?

While the couple has been dating since 2016, their PDA didn't start regularly start surfacing online until around the time of the engagement. This makes a lot of sense on both ends.

Can you imagine briefly DATING A PRINCE, only to have it all fall apart and a world of tabloids teasing your pain and embarrassment?! That would have been hell for Markle. And of course, Prince Harry already has a microscope on his every move, so keeping the relationship chill until the big time commitment was a smart move.