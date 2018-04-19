The internet is freaking out over a photo from Meghan Markle's now deleted Instagram of Prince Harry wearing the best outfit.

Everybody and their mother has an obsession with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.
The world often feels like a senseless shroud of darkness, so why not gaze upon the faces of these rich happy people who seem deeply in love with one another?
While the couple has been dating since 2016, their PDA didn't start regularly start surfacing online until around the time of the engagement. This makes a lot of sense on both ends.
Can you imagine briefly DATING A PRINCE, only to have it all fall apart and a world of tabloids teasing your pain and embarrassment?! That would have been hell for Markle. And of course, Prince Harry already has a microscope on his every move, so keeping the relationship chill until the big time commitment was a smart move.
Naturally, fans of the couple love spotting online clues from the less publicized beginning of the romance.
So, when the detectives over at Buzzfeed uncovered a possible photo of Harry from Markle's now deleted personal Instagram, the internet was ready.
The photo doesn't technically show Prince Harry's face, but the hair color and jaw line match up.
ALSO, CAN WE TALK ABOUT THE FACT THAT HE'S WEARING A GOLDEN GIRLS SWEATSHIRT?! No wonder Markle always looks so happy, besides the whole "having access to a palace" ordeal.
According to Buzzfeed's uncovered screenshots, Markle captioned the photo "I take full responsibility for the sweatshirt. He wears it well. #goldengirls #truth."
Their whole "being in love whilst being royalty" could be considered enviable, but I'm personally most jealous of how well he's working that sweatshirt. Strut it, Harry.