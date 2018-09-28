This photo of women in the hearing room perfectly sums up how many of us feel about Brett Kavanaugh.

There were several striking visual moments that took place during the Senate committee's hearing held for Supreme court nominee and alleged gang-rapist Brett Kavanaugh.
For one, there was an extremely notable difference between the composed, articulate way Dr. Christine Blasey-Ford presented her powerful testimony, and the entitled and overtly angry sputtering of Kavanaugh's statement.
For women, for survivors, for really anyone remotely conscionable, the obvious bias of yesterday's hearing -- most notably the kid gloves with which Kavanaugh was handled, was beyond nauseating.
Blasey-Ford, a survivor of sexual assault, was forced to describe her trauma in clinical terms multiple times in detail in order to prove her integrity, meanwhile, Kavanaugh sputtered and yelled and refused to answer basic questions.
Kavanaugh's wife, mother, and several "close" female friends were seated directly behind him, and all of them looked disgusted at the jail-bound pathetic excuse for a man.
In fact, one particularly prescient photo captured Kavanaugh mid-scream while all the women behind him looked on in horror.
The picture immediately was deemed iconic for how perfectly it sums up the anger and horror many of us feel towards Kavanaugh's possible nomination.
Perhaps the most notable part of this photo is the fact that these are the women who support Kavanaugh. I truly wonder how many of them had a change of heart when they heard him scream-crying about a calendar.
The faces of each woman say SO much, I don't have much to add except a heavy head nod and a weary "same."
The theatrics of the photo would be funny if it wasn't real life.
People also noticed a mysterious man who looked so over it he summoned the earth to swallow him up.
Honestly, all of these women and that one man sum up the current mood. Getting swallowed up by the ground sounds pretty good about now.