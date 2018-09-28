This photo of women in the hearing room perfectly sums up how many of us feel about Brett Kavanaugh.

There were several striking visual moments that took place during the Senate committee's hearing held for Supreme court nominee and alleged gang-rapist Brett Kavanaugh.

For one, there was an extremely notable difference between the composed, articulate way Dr. Christine Blasey-Ford presented her powerful testimony, and the entitled and overtly angry sputtering of Kavanaugh's statement.

In plain terms, Judge Brett Kavanaugh lies about everything: https://t.co/JdiMOBpKuw pic.twitter.com/u6pRio1MCf — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) September 28, 2018

For women, for survivors, for really anyone remotely conscionable, the obvious bias of yesterday's hearing -- most notably the kid gloves with which Kavanaugh was handled, was beyond nauseating.

Blasey-Ford, a survivor of sexual assault, was forced to describe her trauma in clinical terms multiple times in detail in order to prove her integrity, meanwhile, Kavanaugh sputtered and yelled and refused to answer basic questions.

Kavanaugh's wife, mother, and several "close" female friends were seated directly behind him, and all of them looked disgusted at the jail-bound pathetic excuse for a man.

Kavanaugh’s wife Ashley doesn’t even believe him. pic.twitter.com/OZwHxXLYeb — Ally Maynard (@missmayn) September 27, 2018

In fact, one particularly prescient photo captured Kavanaugh mid-scream while all the women behind him looked on in horror.