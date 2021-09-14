Photographer asks if they were wrong to delete wedding photos after being denied a break.

Asking your friends to help ease some of the stress of your wedding planning process can be fun for everyone, but taking advantage of their time and talents is completely unacceptable.

While it's normal for people to give their friends and family a discounted rate if your best friend and maid-of-honor also happens to be a wedding cake baker, expecting your loved ones to do free labor for you is entitled and nasty behavior. Forcing your friends to work on your wedding day instead of letting them relax and dance with the other guests usually isn't worth the money saved.

If you have a friend who coincidentally is a wedding DJ or owns your dream wedding venue and they offer you their services unprompted that's one thing, but demanding people lower their standard rate just because you were roommates in college is an entirely different situation. Wedding etiquette 101: don't wear white if you're not the bride, don't make the wedding about you and your baby announcement, and give all the people working your wedding free drinks and food unless you want to have an incredibly hungry, tired, and bitter crew serving your friends and family signature cocktails in little gold goblets all night.