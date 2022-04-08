Photographer asks if she’s wrong to refuse to give bride wedding photos she took for free.

So, when a conflicted amateur photographer decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about her glamorized unpaid internship for her friend's wedding, people were quick to help deem a verdict.
So, I (20F) work with this woman, Julia (25ishF)(not her real name), and she recently got engaged. A group of us were talking in the break room, and Julia was complaining about how she wanted engagement photos, but professional photographers were too expensive.
One of our co-workers then mentioned that I got a really nice camera as a Christmas gift, and that I could probably take pictures for them. Hearing this I immediately said, “yeah but I’m not a professional or anything, I just take pictures of my dog and sh*t.”