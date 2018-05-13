15 photos that will forever ruin your childhood.

If the joyful mirage of your childhood hasn't already been ruined by intense therapy, a rush of memories of what it was actually like, or literally any peep at what was going on politically during those years, then have no fear, we're here to ruin it for you.

The following photos, observations, truths and reveals will likely cause you running down the hallway to slam the door to your room. Sometimes, the illusions of childhood are better than the real deal. However, we here at Someecards love ruining the bliss of ignorance through strategicaly curated tweets and Tumblr photos that will surely ruin your day, and possibly, your entire childhood in retrospect.

Sorry.

1.

Jif upside down still says Jif.. my entire life is a lie. pic.twitter.com/TSu4PlcSxj — Charlie ⚡️ (@SeeDeng) April 16, 2018

2.