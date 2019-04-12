This pic of Andy Samberg with a beard is so hot that it turned into a fire meme.

Irene Fagan Merrow
Apr 12, 2019@5:04 PM
Not sure if you have gotten the memo, but Andy Samberg is hella fine. Personally, I received this news the first time I laid eyes on him, AKA when I watched Lonely Island's "I Jizzed in My Pants" sketch video. It was love at first jizz? Anyway, others have caught wind of Andy's snack status now that a certain photo was posted online. The Lonely Island twitter account tweeted a photo of Andy with a beard...

...and people are not okay.

I mean, look at that side smile...

And thus, a meme is born.

The internet has spoken, and Andy Samberg is officially Daddy.

