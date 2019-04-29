These pics of kids asleep on their dads will melt your icy heart or your money back.

Is there anything more heartwarming than adorable photos of dads with their kids? I think not. Call me old fashioned, but I stan a good dad. Dads at the park playing games with their kids? Sign me up. Dads sitting through an entire Taylor Swift concert in support of their tweens? Yes, please. Dads sharing cute pics of their kids asleep on them?!? WHERE, WHAT, SHOW ME NOW!!!!

Lucky for me (and you) one heroic father ( Qool_Runnings) had the brilliant idea of dads gathering online to share photos that show how their kids falls asleep on them. And let me just say, the dads of Twitter did not disappoint. Here are some of the cutest results. We dare you not to squeal with glee.

Fathers we should start a thread of pics showing how our kids sleep on us. I'll start 😂 pic.twitter.com/XFiNU5kGZS — A Pot of Gumbo 🍛 (@Qool_Runnings) April 10, 2019

1.

2.