13 pick-up lines that actually worked. Smooth game finds a way.

By their very nature, pick-up lines are usually the worst. If they're not downright creepy and violating, they're often deeply corny and forced. Most of us can count the success rate of pick-up lines on less than one hand. But alas, as with everything under the sun, there are the few, the lone exceptions.

A Reddit thread started by the user givebob asked women what pickup lines men had used on them successfully, and the list is surprisingly extensive. Some of these border on the classic corny pool of lines many of us have heard before, others are fairly clever and original.

The common denominator between all of these lines is the confidence with which they were delivered. Seduction is all about reading the room, so in honor of the less nefarious aspects of the game, here are 13 pick-up lines that actually worked.

1. This guy got straight to the point.

2. This classic but cute pick-up line.