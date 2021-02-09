24 funny and surreal photos of objects that look like something else.

There are few feelings more disorienting than when you glance at an object and think it's something else entirely. Maybe it's a pile of clothes you thought was a person, a shadow cast by a car that you mistook for a dog, or a plant that looks like a human hand, whatever the confusion, it's a surreal sensation.

The technical word for this experience is pareidolia, the Wikipedia definition describes pareidolia as: "the tendency for incorrect perception of a stimulus as an object, pattern or meaning known to the observer, such as seeing shapes in clouds, seeing faces in inanimate objects or abstract patterns, or hearing hidden messages in music."

While most of these moments pass us in person, there are rare moments where paraeidolia can be captured on camera, and it's a truly surreal optical illusion.

Here are just a handful of times paraeidolia did a trick of the eye that truly can't be unseen.