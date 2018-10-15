Piers Morgan came for 'emasculated' dads and the internet came for him.

Orli Matlow
Oct 15, 2018@8:15 PM
Professional Bad Opinion Haver Piers Morgan is losing his damn mind because actor Daniel Craig carried his baby in a papoose, and nurturing children is for girls.

Morgan, who apparently thinks that actors are the same people as their characters, had his vision of James Bond as a Paragon of Masculinity because the actor who plays him carried his baby daughter in a Baby Bjorn.

The name's Masculinity. Fragile Masculinity.
As is the case every time that tosser tweets, he's getting dragged to hell.

The replies are a wonder to behold.

Writer Nicole Cliffe

Morgan's stupidity inspired a movement of men sharing their pictures "emasculating" themselves by holding their children.

Just wait until Morgan finds out that Craig isn't even the only Bond with children.

I never thought I'd say this but thanks to Piers, the internet is flooding with thirst traps.

Children love a strong Bond.

