Piers Morgan came for 'emasculated' dads and the internet came for him.

Professional Bad Opinion Haver Piers Morgan is losing his damn mind because actor Daniel Craig carried his baby in a papoose, and nurturing children is for girls.

Morgan, who apparently thinks that actors are the same people as their characters, had his vision of James Bond as a Paragon of Masculinity because the actor who plays him carried his baby daughter in a Baby Bjorn.

As is the case every time that tosser tweets, he's getting dragged to hell.

The replies are a wonder to behold.

Yes Piers, its called a baby, I can see why you're confused- you only get one if a woman fucks you. — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) October 15, 2018