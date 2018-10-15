Piers Morgan came for 'emasculated' dads and the internet came for him.

Professional Bad Opinion Haver Piers Morgan is losing his damn mind because actor Daniel Craig carried his baby in a papoose, and nurturing children is for girls.
Morgan, who apparently thinks that actors are the same people as their characters, had his vision of James Bond as a Paragon of Masculinity because the actor who plays him carried his baby daughter in a Baby Bjorn.
As is the case every time that tosser tweets, he's getting dragged to hell.
The replies are a wonder to behold.
Yes Piers, its called a baby, I can see why you're confused- you only get one if a woman fucks you.— Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) October 15, 2018
Piers Morgan comes out in strong opposition towards… (checks notes) parents caring for their children— Evilshai ✡ Frankensteinberger (@avishaiw) October 15, 2018
He could be in a bright pink dress, full make up, with a chanel bag and a copy of woman's weekly and still be more of a man then you'll ever be.— Barry Hindmarsh (@BarryHindmarsh) October 15, 2018
Q designed that papoose. It’s fitted with a rocket launcher and a grappling hook.— Box Boy (@Box_Boy99) October 15, 2018
Perhaps he’s just forming a bond?— Peter_Skellen (@Peter_Skellen) October 15, 2018
Writer Nicole Cliffe
ah yes, straight ladies who see a handsome man carrying a baby are prone to thinking "ugh, a beta" for sure— In Nicoled Blood (@Nicole_Cliffe) October 15, 2018
if you are wondering if you should post a pic of you, a man, carrying a baby, the answer is....please do— In Nicoled Blood (@Nicole_Cliffe) October 15, 2018
Morgan's stupidity inspired a movement of men sharing their pictures "emasculating" themselves by holding their children.
Some kangaroo time from 6 years ago pic.twitter.com/VuLZq8uTHj— Jordy McKever (@itsjordylive) October 15, 2018
She loved hangin' with me. pic.twitter.com/uPPEjFOIyJ— Lil' Vote November 6th (@originalgriz) October 15, 2018
Am I doing this right? pic.twitter.com/bD7Fyxcuvu— Brandon Hoang (@BrandonHoang_) October 15, 2018
I like this sling because it makes me feel like I’m smuggling her into the movies without paying pic.twitter.com/76iOCMEirx— Al Kennedy (@housetoastonish) October 15, 2018
taken mere moments before the Man Police confiscated my Man Card pic.twitter.com/VuXSGB3c7Q— what if Scott Dai, but too much? (@scoi007) October 15, 2018
I want you... to hold a baby pic.twitter.com/ncxh8jbaTI— nilay patel (@reckless) October 15, 2018
Just wait until Morgan finds out that Craig isn't even the only Bond with children.
I never thought I'd say this but thanks to Piers, the internet is flooding with thirst traps.
Children love a strong Bond.