Piers Morgan called David Beckham ‘creepy’ for kissing his own daughter. Parents clapped back.

Piers Morgan is on another tear, and this time his target is soccer player and DILF David Beckham, whom Morgan claims is creepy for kissing his daughter on the lips.

This whole ridiculous debacle was sparked after Beckham posted an innocent picture of him kissing his daughter on the lips at the holiday skating rink.

Naturally, given his pathological aversion to human expressions of affection, this photo made Morgan feel uncomfortable and he decided to bring it up on Good Morning Britain.

In the segment, Morgan claimed Beckham was "using his daughter" to get attention on social media and even went so far as to say "everything about David Beckham is weird."