Piers Morgan called David Beckham ‘creepy’ for kissing his own daughter. Parents clapped back.

Piers Morgan is on another tear, and this time his target is soccer player and DILF David Beckham, whom Morgan claims is creepy for kissing his daughter on the lips.
This whole ridiculous debacle was sparked after Beckham posted an innocent picture of him kissing his daughter on the lips at the holiday skating rink.
Naturally, given his pathological aversion to human expressions of affection, this photo made Morgan feel uncomfortable and he decided to bring it up on Good Morning Britain.
In the segment, Morgan claimed Beckham was "using his daughter" to get attention on social media and even went so far as to say "everything about David Beckham is weird."
"David Beckham obviously posting pictures of his children, whilst then serving the right to respect their privacy. There he is kissing his daughter on the lips. I'm sorry, it got a big furore on social media, it’s just weird. Who does that? Who kisses their kids on the lips?"
Well, let's just say a lot of people thinking kissing their child on the lips is completely normal and loving, because Morgan received huge waves of backlash.
In fact, other parents even shared photos of themselves kissing their children as support.
Even though Morgan is a sentient trash fire, his annoying rhetoric may have been a blessing in disguise this once, because it ushered in so many sweet pictures of parents with their children.
BRB, I'm going to go have a cry session over how much affection is shown in these photos.