Piers Morgan posted a picture of himself eating Trump’s ass in the ultimate self-own.

Anyone familiar with Twitter knows that retweeting a message out of anger can easily backlash. Such is the case for Piers Morgan, who angrily tweeted a picture of himself eating Trump's ass, only to commit the ultimate self-own.
The illustration in question was originally posted on Thursday night by the BBC2 satirical show The Mash Report, as a playful critique of the brown-nosing present in Morgan's recent interview with Trump.
Unsurprisingly, Morgan was none so pleased with both the critique of his interviewing skills and the graphic illustration.
"The BBC thinks this is OK to broadcast. But if it depicted high profile women, there would be outrage. Why the double standard?" Morgan wrote.
However, his insistence on tweeting the illustration was a great way to unintentionally play himself.
Because of his retweet, even more people have set their eyes on the disturbing but blessed illustration.
In The Mash Report segment, the comedian Rachael Parris critiqued the staging of Morgan's interview with Trump.
She concluded that Morgan's optics appeared similar to anilingus when compared to other typical political interviews.
"Can you see the different style of interrogation there?” Parris teased, inferring that Morgan went far too easy on the commander-in-chief.
Morgan coped by tweeting about the image not just once, but three times total.
You mad, bro?!
Twitter ate up the image even more avidly than Morgan ate Trump's booty.
Happy Friday, everyone!