Piers Morgan posted a picture of himself eating Trump’s ass in the ultimate self-own.

Anyone familiar with Twitter knows that retweeting a message out of anger can easily backlash. Such is the case for Piers Morgan, who angrily tweeted a picture of himself eating Trump's ass, only to commit the ultimate self-own.

The illustration in question was originally posted on Thursday night by the BBC2 satirical show The Mash Report, as a playful critique of the brown-nosing present in Morgan's recent interview with Trump.

Unsurprisingly, Morgan was none so pleased with both the critique of his interviewing skills and the graphic illustration.

"The BBC thinks this is OK to broadcast. But if it depicted high profile women, there would be outrage. Why the double standard?" Morgan wrote.

Why the double standard? pic.twitter.com/xcdxpEJD3E — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 2, 2018

However, his insistence on tweeting the illustration was a great way to unintentionally play himself.

Because of his retweet, even more people have set their eyes on the disturbing but blessed illustration.