You've been eating pineapples wrong your entire life according to viral video.

I regret to inform you that you've been living a lie all this time. All those summer days where you lovingly spread out the picnic blanket and chomped down on hot dogs and pineapple were tainted by this painful truth: you've been eating pineapple wrong all along.
Most of us eat pineapples by chopping it up, which is a time consuming process that can quickly create a juicy warzone in your kitchen. Pineapples are delicious, but shaped weird! So, properly cutting the skin off AND chopping even chunks is much harder than with a smooth fruit.
All of the blood, sweat, and tears are worth it for the sweet pineapple flavor.
Given the trauma this fruit has bestowed on many of us, the world shook to the root when a TikTok video posted by DillonRoberts22 showed a much easier way to eat pineapples.
The video quickly made its way to Twitter where it went viral for changing hearts and minds, and most notably changing the way people eat pineapples.
The world was truly not ready for this level of snacking revelation, but here we all are nonetheless.
While the pineapple eating hack was revelatory to many, the loud, wet chewing sounds in the video really took some people out. And reasonably so, it sounds like the person in the video has never closed their mouth in their life.
The reason the pineapple chunks break off so easy is because they actually grow as a bundle of berries, so when you take out a hunk it's like eating an individual grape.
Hopefully, this viral video education will save a lot of people grief during their pineapple snacking in the future. Lord knows we all need it.