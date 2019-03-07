You've been eating pineapples wrong your entire life according to viral video.

I regret to inform you that you've been living a lie all this time. All those summer days where you lovingly spread out the picnic blanket and chomped down on hot dogs and pineapple were tainted by this painful truth: you've been eating pineapple wrong all along.

Most of us eat pineapples by chopping it up, which is a time consuming process that can quickly create a juicy warzone in your kitchen. Pineapples are delicious, but shaped weird! So, properly cutting the skin off AND chopping even chunks is much harder than with a smooth fruit.

All of the blood, sweat, and tears are worth it for the sweet pineapple flavor.

Given the trauma this fruit has bestowed on many of us, the world shook to the root when a TikTok video posted by DillonRoberts22 showed a much easier way to eat pineapples.

The video quickly made its way to Twitter where it went viral for changing hearts and minds, and most notably changing the way people eat pineapples.