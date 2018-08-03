Pink brutally slammed the paparrazzi for accusing her of canceling a concert to go to the beach.

Anyone familiar with her music should already understand that Pink is NOT here for the BS musings of paparrazzi. And yet, they keep trying her only to get rightfully slammed in return.

The latest installment of paparrazzi stepping into it with Pink occurred shortly after Pink posted a tweet informing fans she needed to cancel a handful of her Sydney shows due to illness.

Hi my Sydney friends. It is with great frustration that I bring you this news:( Friday’s show will be postponed. I was hoping a couple of days of rest would help me kick this sick, but not at the speed I was hoping for. I appreciate your well wishes and understanding + I’m sorry. — P!nk (@Pink) August 2, 2018

Rather than taking her word for it and giving the singer space, paparrazzi obsessed over her whereabouts and uncovered photos of Pink hanging out with family at the beach. As you would imagine, this inspired some accusatory headlines about Pink leading her fans on.