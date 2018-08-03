Pink brutally slammed the paparrazzi for accusing her of canceling a concert to go to the beach.

Anyone familiar with her music should already understand that Pink is NOT here for the BS musings of paparrazzi. And yet, they keep trying her only to get rightfully slammed in return.
The latest installment of paparrazzi stepping into it with Pink occurred shortly after Pink posted a tweet informing fans she needed to cancel a handful of her Sydney shows due to illness.
"Hi my Sydney friends. It is with great frustration that I bring you this news:( Friday’s show will be postponed. I was hoping a couple of days of rest would help me kick this sick, but not at the speed I was hoping for. I appreciate your well wishes and understanding + I’m sorry," Pink wrote.
Rather than taking her word for it and giving the singer space, paparrazzi obsessed over her whereabouts and uncovered photos of Pink hanging out with family at the beach. As you would imagine, this inspired some accusatory headlines about Pink leading her fans on.
Pink was NOT here for the rumors and fully set them straight on her Instagram.
She started her response by pointing out that she should not be forced to answer for every activity she engages in. However, in this case she chose to speak up so her fans wouldn't feel led on.
"I don’t need to clear this up, but out of respect for my fans I will attempt it. I scheduled this tour meticulously, trying to do what was best for my children, while also putting on the best and most physically demanding and beautiful show of my life. This break in Byron has been scheduled since 2017, as a way to get outside the hotel and the winter and have some time with my children."
She continued by saying that paparrazzi photos don't show all of the time she spent taking medicine, resting, and struggling to make sure her and her kids got well during this tour.
"I’ve already been sick twice (kids as well) on this Australian tour, but the first time we got sick, I was able to push through. This time, what these parasite paparazzi don’t show you, is two doctor visits in Byron on two consecutive days, antibiotics, steroids, Vick’s, nose spray, throat spray, more steroids, NyQuil, a screaming baby in the middle of the night, every night, while mama gives him warm baths and tells her daughter everything is fine. You can think whatever you want, it’s your right, but I have never taken advantage of any one in my entire life. I have never fucked off while disrespecting hard working people who spend money to come see me play."
Rightfully so, Pink also pointed out how hard she's worked on her tours for decades, and the fact that she has a lot of integrity when it comes to performing spectacular shows day after day.
"I have never phoned in a single tour, I have an impeccable record for not cancelling. I mother with everything I have whilst handling all the rest. The snark in this is unbelievable and makes me long for a nicer world. I’m doing the absolute best I can, and you can believe it or not. What they don’t show you in this picture is me drinking water and lying down while my friends try to entertain my 7 year old who is asking me why these creepy men are surrounding us and pacing back and forth and taking pictures of her every move. I will see everyone tomorrow whether I’m better or not, and the postponed show will be rescheduled. As I said, I’m sorry to the real fans who this situation has affected. Onwards and upwards. "
That, my friends, is how you shut some BS down.