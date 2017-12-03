Pink opens up about raising her child gender neutral and living a 'label free' lifestyle.

In a recent interview with Mirror, the beloved singer Pink shared why she's raising her 6-year-old daughter Willow in a gender neutral environment.

Pink says when it comes to cis-heteronormative attitudes towards gender, they prefer to keep it open in their household. Rather than pressuring Willow to act or dress in traditionally "feminine" ways, the 38-year-old singer wants her child to call the shots on self-expression.

"We are a very label-less household. Last week Willow told me she is going to marry an African woman. I was like: 'Great, can you teach me how to make African food?' And she's like: 'Sure mama, and we are going to live with you while our house is getting ready.'"

During the interview, Pink also shared how she feels lucky to be surrounded by equally progressive parents. The bathroom at Willow's school is gender neutral, giving trans kids and gender non-conforming kids one less hurdle to jump over in their daily life.

"The bathroom outside the kindergarten said, 'Gender Neutral, Anybody,' and it was a drawing of many different shapes. I took a picture of it and I wrote: 'Progress.' I thought that was awesome. I love that kids are having this conversation," Pink told Mirror.