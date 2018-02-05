Pink spit out her gum before singing the National Anthem, and the internet relates.

Advertising
Before launching into her performance of the National Anthem for Super Bowl 52 between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots, Pink needed to spit out her gum.
While removing a piece of gum would be fairly run-of-the-mill in most scenarios, non-chalantly spitting out gum on live television before performing at the Super Bowl is noticeable.
People on Twitter have been thoroughly enjoying the moment of truth.
Technically, Pink has been suffering from the flu, so it's more likely a lozenge than a piece of gum. If we're lucky, one of the players will encounter the mystery item later on in the game. Perhaps this piece of spit out gum/lozenge is the Chekhov's gun of Super Bowl 52, you never know
