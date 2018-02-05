Pink spit out her gum before singing the National Anthem, and the internet relates.

Before launching into her performance of the National Anthem for Super Bowl 52 between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots, Pink needed to spit out her gum.

While removing a piece of gum would be fairly run-of-the-mill in most scenarios, non-chalantly spitting out gum on live television before performing at the Super Bowl is noticeable.

People on Twitter have been thoroughly enjoying the moment of truth.

When you have a national anthem to sing but also forgot about your gum pic.twitter.com/QLO2opMJlC — Deadspin (@Deadspin) February 4, 2018

Oh hey Pink spit out her gum pic.twitter.com/8ckoCB8tlR — Steve Lookner (@lookner) February 4, 2018

Pink just tossed that gum right on that field 😂 — Carly.🥂 (@NOallegiance) February 4, 2018

Pink taking gum out of her mouth right before the anthem was spectacular in the Pink-est way ever. #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/ITOh5L2RHV — Clay Shaver (@RemodelingClay) February 4, 2018