Pink savagely drags paparazzi after being discharged from the hospital.

Pink savagely drags paparazzi after being discharged from the hospital.
Bronwyn Isaac
Aug 08, 2018@2:36 PM
Advertising

Hell hath no righteous fury quite like the singer Pink when she's done dealing with the paparazzi's BS. Anyone familiar with her performance style knows that Pink does not hold back during her live performance. When Pink is on stage she's dancing, acrobatics, flying through the air, and belting her diaphragm out.

Two blondes getting ready

A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on

Unfortunately, for both Pink and her dedicated fans, this tour in Australia has proved difficult. Just last week she was forced to cancel shows due to illness. Rather than leave her alone to heal, the paparazzi stalked her and speculated on a photo of her at the beach, claiming it as proof that she was lying to her fans. Wasting no time, Pink brutally dragged the paparazzi for those claims and contextualized the photo for her fans.

I don’t need to clear this up, but out of respect for my fans I will attempt it. I scheduled this tour meticulously, trying to do what was best for my children, while also putting on the best and most physically demanding and beautiful show of my life. This break in Byron has been scheduled since 2017, as a way to get outside the hotel and the winter and have some time with my children. I’ve already been sick twice (kids as well)on this Australian tour, but the first time we got sick, I was able to push through. This time, what these parasite paparazzi don’t show you, is two doctor visits in Byron on two consecutive days, antibiotics, steroids, Vick’s, nose spray, throat spray, more steroids, NyQuil, a screaming baby in the middle of the night, every night, while mama gives him warm baths and tells her daughter everything is fine. You can think whatever you want, it’s your right, but I have never taken advantage of any one in my entire life. I have never fucked off while disrespecting hard working people who spend money to come see me play. I have never phoned in a single tour, I have an impeccable record for not cancelling. I mother with everything I have whilst handling all the rest. The snark in this is unbelievable and makes me long for a nicer world. I’m doing the absolute best I can, and you can believe it or not. What they don’t show you in this picture is me drinking water and lying down while my friends try to entertain my 7 year old who is asking me why these creepy men are surrounding us and pacing back and forth and taking pictures of her every move. I will see everyone tomorrow whether I’m better or not, and the postponed show will be rescheduled. As I said, I’m sorry to the real fans who this situation has affected. Onwards and upwards.

A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on

Now, less than a week later, Pink has been discharged from the hospital after facing excruciating pain on Monday. Upon her release, she wrote a heartfelt message to her fans about her physical status, and still managed to flay the paparazzi in the process.

Hi beautiful Sydney people. First, I want to say thank you to all of the kind people out there for your well wishes for my speedy recovery. On Monday, we were absolutely planning on going ahead with the show, and about 20 minutes before I left for soundcheck, I was rushed to the hospital, in excruciating pain. That was the reason for the late cancellation. It was out of anyone’s control, and of course, wasn’t planned that way. I was discharged from hospital last night, and am following doctors orders of liquids and rest. A lot of you know how physical my shows are, and that I don’t just stand in front a microphone and sing. I flip, dance, fly, harness, silk, and scream my way through a total shit show of awesomeness (no pun intended). Therefore, I need to be physically healthy and well in order to perform this show. I think all of you deserve the full show and me at my best. Our next show will be Saturday, and until then I will be drinking green tea, and spending time with my kids. That’s a warning to paparazzi, you might actually see me walking upright outside of my hotel room cage with two little children, and another warning: I might even smile. Not too much, though. I’ll try to control the smiling. My sincere apologies to any of the ticket holders that this has affected, the rescheduled dates will be announced today. Thank you for your patience, compassion, and support. I look forward to rocking out with all of you as we have done for many many years. All of my love. Pink I also want to thank the amazing doctors and nurses at St Vincent’s Hospital for taking such good care of me and getting me home to my kids.

A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on

"First, I want to say thank you to all of the kind people out there for your well wishes for my speedy recovery. On Monday, we were absolutely planning on going ahead with the show, and about 20 minutes before I left for soundcheck, I was rushed to the hospital, in excruciating pain. That was the reason for the late cancellation. It was out of anyone’s control, and of course, wasn’t planned that way," Pink wrote.

Advertising

Murder mystery moments last night #baronness

A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on

She thanked her fans for their support through these health bumps and assured them she was taking care of herself ahead of her next show on Saturday.

"I was discharged from hospital last night, and am following doctors orders of liquids and rest. A lot of you know how physical my shows are, and that I don’t just stand in front a microphone and sing. I flip, dance, fly, harness, silk, and scream my way through a total shit show of awesomeness (no pun intended). Therefore, I need to be physically healthy and well in order to perform this show. I think all of you deserve the full show and me at my best. Our next show will be Saturday, and until then I will be drinking green tea, and spending time with my kids."

Advertising

Jameson Moon helping Dr David fix Mama Pre-show

A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on


But then, in beautiful Pink fashion, she took a moment to lay into the paparazzi for any potential speculation on her status.

"That’s a warning to paparazzi, you might actually see me walking upright outside of my hotel room cage with two little children, and another warning: I might even smile. Not too much, though. I’ll try to control the smiling."

Advertising


She ended her caption by apologizing once more to any disappointed ticket holders, and thanking the doctors for taking care of her. I hope she continues to heal and feels much better when she performs this weekend. Hopefully, this shuts up the paparazzi for awhile. I'm not holding my breath though.

Advertising
© Copyright 2018 Someecards, Inc