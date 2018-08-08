Pink savagely drags paparazzi after being discharged from the hospital.

Hell hath no righteous fury quite like the singer Pink when she's done dealing with the paparazzi's BS. Anyone familiar with her performance style knows that Pink does not hold back during her live performance. When Pink is on stage she's dancing, acrobatics, flying through the air, and belting her diaphragm out.
Unfortunately, for both Pink and her dedicated fans, this tour in Australia has proved difficult. Just last week she was forced to cancel shows due to illness. Rather than leave her alone to heal, the paparazzi stalked her and speculated on a photo of her at the beach, claiming it as proof that she was lying to her fans. Wasting no time, Pink brutally dragged the paparazzi for those claims and contextualized the photo for her fans.
Now, less than a week later, Pink has been discharged from the hospital after facing excruciating pain on Monday. Upon her release, she wrote a heartfelt message to her fans about her physical status, and still managed to flay the paparazzi in the process.
"First, I want to say thank you to all of the kind people out there for your well wishes for my speedy recovery. On Monday, we were absolutely planning on going ahead with the show, and about 20 minutes before I left for soundcheck, I was rushed to the hospital, in excruciating pain. That was the reason for the late cancellation. It was out of anyone’s control, and of course, wasn’t planned that way," Pink wrote.
She thanked her fans for their support through these health bumps and assured them she was taking care of herself ahead of her next show on Saturday.
"I was discharged from hospital last night, and am following doctors orders of liquids and rest. A lot of you know how physical my shows are, and that I don’t just stand in front a microphone and sing. I flip, dance, fly, harness, silk, and scream my way through a total shit show of awesomeness (no pun intended). Therefore, I need to be physically healthy and well in order to perform this show. I think all of you deserve the full show and me at my best. Our next show will be Saturday, and until then I will be drinking green tea, and spending time with my kids."
But then, in beautiful Pink fashion, she took a moment to lay into the paparazzi for any potential speculation on her status.
"That’s a warning to paparazzi, you might actually see me walking upright outside of my hotel room cage with two little children, and another warning: I might even smile. Not too much, though. I’ll try to control the smiling."
She ended her caption by apologizing once more to any disappointed ticket holders, and thanking the doctors for taking care of her. I hope she continues to heal and feels much better when she performs this weekend. Hopefully, this shuts up the paparazzi for awhile. I'm not holding my breath though.