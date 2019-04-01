Pink shut down 'disgusting' trolls for criticizing pic of her baby son without a diaper.

One of the many prices of fame and highly visible success is the fact that you have to deal with endless online trolls and the passing thoughts of thousands of awful, exhausting, predictable and oftentimes gross people.

The singer Pink is beyond familiar with all manner of trolls, and like anyone looking to preserve her own sanity, she only engages in scenarios where it feels absolutely necessary. Unfortunately, when it comes to posting photos with her kids, the trolls comes out in legions. As with any protective mother, Pink is one hundred percent not here for people falling out of line about her children.

The most recent exemplification of people as exhausting trolls came about after Pink posted a sweet photo of her children 7-year-old Willow and 2-year-old Jameson, chilling with a pelican they discovered on vacation. Right before the photo was taken, baby Jameson had removed his swim diaper without Pink noticing.

Now, most healthy adults would either scroll by the photo mindlessly, or comment on how sweet the scene was. But alas, not the creepy gutter trolls of Instagram. Pink ended up swiftly deleting the photo after a flood of comments were left calling her a bad mom for posting a photo without his diaper, and others got even weirder by making comments about circumcision.