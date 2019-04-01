Pink shut down 'disgusting' trolls for criticizing pic of her baby son without a diaper.

One of the many prices of fame and highly visible success is the fact that you have to deal with endless online trolls and the passing thoughts of thousands of awful, exhausting, predictable and oftentimes gross people.
The singer Pink is beyond familiar with all manner of trolls, and like anyone looking to preserve her own sanity, she only engages in scenarios where it feels absolutely necessary. Unfortunately, when it comes to posting photos with her kids, the trolls comes out in legions. As with any protective mother, Pink is one hundred percent not here for people falling out of line about her children.
The most recent exemplification of people as exhausting trolls came about after Pink posted a sweet photo of her children 7-year-old Willow and 2-year-old Jameson, chilling with a pelican they discovered on vacation. Right before the photo was taken, baby Jameson had removed his swim diaper without Pink noticing.
Now, most healthy adults would either scroll by the photo mindlessly, or comment on how sweet the scene was. But alas, not the creepy gutter trolls of Instagram. Pink ended up swiftly deleting the photo after a flood of comments were left calling her a bad mom for posting a photo without his diaper, and others got even weirder by making comments about circumcision.
Fully fed up by the internet's inability to chill or keep any modicum of boundaries, Pink posted an updated version of the photo with Jameson's diaper area scratched out, alongside a scathing caption indicting the voyeuristic nature of trolls.
She wrote about how creepy it was that people immediately obsessed over her diaperless baby:
"There’s something seriously wrong with a lot of you out there. Going off about my baby’s penis? About circumcision??? Are you for real? As any normal mother at the beach, I didn’t even notice he took off his swim diaper."
She then went on to clarify that she deleted it because of the disgusting comments, not because she finds anything shameful about a child playing.
"I deleted it because you’re all fucking disgusting. And now I’m turning off my comments and shaking my head at the state of social media and keyboard warriors, And the negativity that you bring to other people’s lives."
The caption was finished off by a final indictment of the inappropriate comments people leave about a child.
"There is something seriously wrong with a lot of you out there. Smfh. Here’s a picture of the pelican we obviously caught and abused for hours before dangling baby penis in its face."
In a completely understandable move, Pink disabled the comments on her updated post, and it has gained a lot of traction - hopefully with the right people.