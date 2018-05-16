Pink’s brutal takedown of a troll who shamed her looks is going viral. Iconic.

Pink is not a woman to be trifled with. You would think that in the year 2018, after she's been in the public eye for decades, people would understand this fact. But alas, trolls are going to troll. It's a sadly predictable fact.
For the sake of her sanity, Pink usually takes the route of ignoring trolls and living her best life. If every celebrity took daily time out to dole clap-backs on trolls, they wouldn't be able to function.
However, there are those rare golden moments in which Pink has had enough, and needs to put a keyboard warrior in their place.
When the Twitter troll @huachinango83 came for Pink's looks, she decided to serve it right back to him.
"Wow Pink looks so old that should be named purple instead," he wrote.
I have no small amount of doubt he immediately regretted the diss after receiving a thorough dragging from the singer.
"You must be from la. Well, there are a few people left in the world that choose to age naturally. And I’ve earned every fucking minute of my 38 years. How you lookin though? Cause I never heard of ya til you put my name in your mouth. I shall call you little purple troll," Pink wrote.
Pink then went on to share her feelings about aging naturally, and the fact that she appreciates her body's one-way journey through time.
"I am of the mindset that it’s a blessing to grow old. That if your face has lines around your eyes and mouth it means you’ve laughed a lot. I pray I look older in 10 years, cause that will mean I’m alive," she wrote.
Unsurprisingly, her many fans on Twitter loved the exchange.
Moral of the story: don't come for Pink unless she sends for you.