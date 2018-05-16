Pink’s brutal takedown of a troll who shamed her looks is going viral. Iconic.

Pink is not a woman to be trifled with. You would think that in the year 2018, after she's been in the public eye for decades, people would understand this fact. But alas, trolls are going to troll. It's a sadly predictable fact.

For the sake of her sanity, Pink usually takes the route of ignoring trolls and living her best life. If every celebrity took daily time out to dole clap-backs on trolls, they wouldn't be able to function.

However, there are those rare golden moments in which Pink has had enough, and needs to put a keyboard warrior in their place.

When the Twitter troll @huachinango83 came for Pink's looks, she decided to serve it right back to him.

"Wow Pink looks so old that should be named purple instead," he wrote.

