Where there is a bigoted billboard, there is an opportunity for a creative clap back. At least, that is the case in this particular story of pizza-themed valor.
When an anti-gay marriage billboard moved in next door, a pizza shop in Launceton got creative and wrote the perfect rebuttal.
Can you imagine being so driven by a creepy obsession with other people's sex lives that you put up billboards against gay marriage?! Maybe if the Coalition for Marriage spent more time enjoying the God-approved sex in their heteronormative marriages they would be happier, and less inclined to put up billboards?! We can only hope and speculate.
This was the perfect way to deflate the bigoted message of the billboard while simultaneously getting people in the mood for pizza.
10/10 strategy.
Bringing up the issue of pineapple on pizza opened up a differently flavored of polarizing conversation.
People have a LOT of feelings about their pizza toppings.
Of course, everyone should feel free no matter where they fall on the topping spectrum. Since there are no human rights stakes connected to pineapple preferences.
Some pineapple lovers weren't ready for another onslaught against their preferences.
While others were steadfast in their rejection of the tropical fruit.
Needless to say, the pizza shop was wildly successful in subverting an anti-gay marriage billboard into a discussion about Hawaiian pizza.
In my opinion, we need more pineapple pizzas and less bigots.