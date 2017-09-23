Advertising

Where there is a bigoted billboard, there is an opportunity for a creative clap back. At least, that is the case in this particular story of pizza-themed valor.

When an anti-gay marriage billboard moved in next door, a pizza shop in Launceton got creative and wrote the perfect rebuttal.

The owners of a pizza shop in Launceston have painted around an anti-same sex marriage billboard on their building. @abcnewsTas pic.twitter.com/bQjSg3huZk — Carla Howarth (@CarlaHowarth) September 21, 2017

Can you imagine being so driven by a creepy obsession with other people's sex lives that you put up billboards against gay marriage?! Maybe if the Coalition for Marriage spent more time enjoying the God-approved sex in their heteronormative marriages they would be happier, and less inclined to put up billboards?! We can only hope and speculate.

This was the perfect way to deflate the bigoted message of the billboard while simultaneously getting people in the mood for pizza.

10/10 strategy.

Bringing up the issue of pineapple on pizza opened up a differently flavored of polarizing conversation.

this offends me as a pineapple lover. — Todd Davey (@ToddJDavey) September 21, 2017

People have a LOT of feelings about their pizza toppings.

I agree entirely with the sign. Pineapple on pizza is an abomination against nature. — Neil McKay (@nmac1968) September 21, 2017

Of course, everyone should feel free no matter where they fall on the topping spectrum. Since there are no human rights stakes connected to pineapple preferences.

Would you campaign against my right to have pineapple on pizza?! https://t.co/gblCkwv4yx — Adam 'Warnie' Child (@WarnieDT) September 22, 2017

Some pineapple lovers weren't ready for another onslaught against their preferences.

Stop pineapple shaming!!!!! 🍍🍍🍍🍍🍍 — Regina (@ReginaActually) September 22, 2017

While others were steadfast in their rejection of the tropical fruit.

Pineapple on pizza is a crime and it’s ok to say no. We have been silenced by the pro pineapple crowd for to long. — Farmering Dad (@DamienCWalker) September 21, 2017

Needless to say, the pizza shop was wildly successful in subverting an anti-gay marriage billboard into a discussion about Hawaiian pizza.

But it is NOT ok to say No to EQUALITY. Gay rights are human rights! Vote YES Australia! — Richard Partridge (@Rich705) September 22, 2017

In my opinion, we need more pineapple pizzas and less bigots.

