Parents lose their sh*t after principal hires pole dancer to welcome kindergarteners back to school.

Pole dancing is an impressive skill. It requires a notable amount of core strength, upper body strength, coordination and all around rhythm. The confidence required to don tight clothing and balance yourself upside down on a pole is no joke, one wrong move and you could easily land on your head! While the athleticism and artfulness of pole dancing is absolutely underappreciated, there are times and places when it's inappropriate.

Even just brainstorming off the top of my head, I'd venture to say that the first day of kindergarten is NOT the best venue for a pole dancing performance.

Against all common wisdom, the Xinshahui kindergarten in Shenzhen's first day of school ceremony featured a scantily clad woman doing a pole dance performance to welcome the families and small children back to school.

According to the principal Lai Rong, there were roughly 500 children and 100 parents in attendance, watching with bleeding eyes (that's my personal addition) as the woman showed off her jarring sexy skills.

Unsurprisingly, parents were both confused and disturbed by the school's decision to welcome kindergardeners with pole dancing.