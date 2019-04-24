18 police officers share moments when people could’ve gotten off if they had just shut up.

Pull over this guy for expired tabs. Ask for his ID and he's feeling around for his wallet. Can't find it.

He says, "Ah man, I'm one of you, it's cool."

"Oh, what department?"

"Oh....uh actually I'm a security guard, but same thing."

I'm polite, "So where's your ID?"

"Oh it's in the.." and he motions to the trunk.

"It's in the trunk?""Actually...no."

My BS radar is going off. "Ok, want to get you ID out of the trunk?"

"Nah, I don't have it." He starts looking around for another story to use. But now I know I'm supposed to stay out of the trunk. He's also not giving me any more information.

"No ID, then I have to take you in and get you fingerprinted." I'm going to get into that trunk one way or another.He's looking like he's lost. I ask him what's in the trunk, but he's not talking anymore. We pull him out and get him in cuffs. Another officer takes him to get ID through fingerprints.

Since his car is expired past 6 months (California) we tow the car. In the process of getting ready to tow the car, we need to take a quick inventory.

In the trunk was a "police" uniform with fake patches and a metal badge. No gun, but a duty belt. He also has stacks of child porn.

This is a guy who a neighboring city had been looking for months. His MO was to dress as a police officer, talk to kids and you can figure out the rest.

If he just gave me his name, I could have looked up his ID and verified he had one. I'd probably have let him go. But...

Edit: The neighboring city had zero information as to his name. They only had a vague description of the car and the fact he was posing as a police officer. In fact, what he would do is start talking to a kid in the 9-12 year old range. Tell him he has to be taken in for questioning, handcuff the kid (!) and take him to his car. He was a bad dude.