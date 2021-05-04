Polyamorous woman asks if she’s wrong to quit babysitting for judgmental sister’s kid.

Finding affordable childcare as a working parent can be a serious challenge, and if family members, neighbors or friends are willing to help out, it can be a life-changing favor...

All parents want what is best for their children, and that often means being selective about who they let look after their kids when they're not around. Still, judging people who are otherwise great caregivers for their romantic relationships or life choices that have no impact on your child's safety or well-being can be harmful for everyone involved. Especially when working with family, it's best to never take advantage of the kindness of your relatives and keep communication honest and direct. Nobody loves a heated Thanksgiving brawl over something that happened in the spring, Aunt Sarah...

Children are often incredibly tolerant, kind and accepting of all different kinds of families, caregivers and friends. If parents are burdened by having to explain a family structure or lifestyle that is different from theirs, it often says more about the parent than the kid. So, when a concerned polyamorous woman decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not she was wrong to quit babysitting her sister's child for free, people were there to help deem a verdict.