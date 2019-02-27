Pop singer slams designer who photoshopped her legs to look like ‘literal sticks.’

In the age of Instagram filters and Kardashians, it's hard not to fall prey to the misogynistic beauty standards imposed on women. When scrolling through your feed, you might find yourself asking, "But why can't I look like this flawless Instagram model who goes to the beach for a living?" Because that's not real, sweetie. I'm sure that model is lovely and beautiful IRL, but I'm also positive she did a little fine tuning and editing to make her abs look that defined.

It's understandable for us to want to edit our photos in order to keep up with the picture perfect images we see every second, but doing so can be toxic and detrimental to ourselves and our mental health. That's why singer Marina took a stand when a designer posted a photoshopped photo of her.

Through a series of eloquent tweets, Marina called attention to the dangers of editing women's bodies in photos.

I wore a designer’s clothes to an award show recently to support her. The next day she posted a photo of me on Instagram + had photoshopped my legs and thighs to look like literal sticks.



This is internalised misogyny in full action.



For fuck’s sake. Do BETTER.

Be less dumb. — MARINA (@MarinaDiamandis) February 27, 2019

Marina, I'ma let you finish, but "Be Less Dumb" is the best catchphrase of all time.

I didn’t feel hurt by this. It was about her, not me. But 10 years ago I would have been. I probably would’ve reposted the photoshopped picture!



It feels super irresponsible & unkind to distort a woman’s figure for what is essentially someone else’s vanity. — MARINA (@MarinaDiamandis) February 27, 2019