The Pope called Mary an 'influencer' and Twitter came for him. Nothing is sacred.

Leave it to the Holy Father to make the ultimate dad joke.

The "cool" pope (no, not Jude Law, the real one) tweeted a tweet that was so corny, people asked to become un-baptized.

With her “yes”, Mary became the most influential woman in history. Without social networks, she became the first “influencer”: the “influencer” of God. #Panama2019 — Pope Francis (@Pontifex) January 27, 2019

Giphy

Did Pontifex stream the dueling Fyre Festival documentaries in the Vatican? Who told him what an "influencer" is?

I am very Jewish so I'm not sure what this "yes" refers to (yes to immaculate conception? Yes to Joseph offering her tea?), but even Jesus has a hard time seeing how this holds up.

Mom was 12, dude. I know you and your priests think that's an appropriate age of consent but it certainly is not. — Jesus Christ (@SonOfGodAndMan) January 27, 2019

It did, however, inspire Twitter to make the bible #cool and #hip as the tweet got dragged through the Stations of the Cross.