The Pope called Mary an 'influencer' and Twitter came for him. Nothing is sacred.

Leave it to the Holy Father to make the ultimate dad joke.
The "cool" pope (no, not Jude Law, the real one) tweeted a tweet that was so corny, people asked to become un-baptized.
Did Pontifex stream the dueling Fyre Festival documentaries in the Vatican? Who told him what an "influencer" is?
I am very Jewish so I'm not sure what this "yes" refers to (yes to immaculate conception? Yes to Joseph offering her tea?), but even Jesus has a hard time seeing how this holds up.
It did, however, inspire Twitter to make the bible #cool and #hip as the tweet got dragged through the Stations of the Cross.
The tweet is bad, but it's not the worst way the Catholic Church has reached out to kids.
