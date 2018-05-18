Pornhub releases a VERY detailed map of the world's favorite porn search terms.

Most of the population looks at porn regularly. While the frequency of the term "regularly" might vary wildly, there are a lot of common threads connecting all the people diddling themselves across the world.

Meaning, a lot of us are unknowingly searching for the same sexy visuals, which I guess could be sweet if it didn't feel deeply creepy and depressing?!

https://giphy.com/gifs/reactionseditor-ryan-reynolds-indeed-3ohs7V5sO9SxxcbvJm

In order to further distill our most (seemingly) private predilections, Pornhub compiled a (disturbingly) detailed year in review report spanning 2017. There are graphs describing the hours of porn uploaded, detailed maps showing how geography affects people's taste in porn, and of course, the most sea

Here are the porn search terms that truly summed up 2017:

We'd be remiss to skip over the most popular porn search terms of 2017: