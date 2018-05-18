Pornhub releases a VERY detailed map of the world's favorite porn search terms.

Most of the population looks at porn regularly. While the frequency of the term "regularly" might vary wildly, there are a lot of common threads connecting all the people diddling themselves across the world.
Meaning, a lot of us are unknowingly searching for the same sexy visuals, which I guess could be sweet if it didn't feel deeply creepy and depressing?!
In order to further distill our most (seemingly) private predilections, Pornhub compiled a (disturbingly) detailed year in review report spanning 2017. There are graphs describing the hours of porn uploaded, detailed maps showing how geography affects people's taste in porn, and of course, the most searched terms.
Here are the porn search terms that truly summed up 2017:
The trending porn search terms had some overlap, but still look different than the most popular:
Naturally, the most popular porn stars were included in the report:
But wait, we have the male porn stars as well:
The horniest countries were also ranked:
Thirsty people from the Phillippines took the cake when it came to time spent ogling:
However, Mississippi beat the other states in the U.S. when it came to ogling:
They even figured out the peak hours for porn viewing:
Pornhub called out all the people perving during the solar eclipse:
As well as the people porning out on New Years Eve:
There were a LOT of celebrity porn searches:
Here are the porn stars women loved the most:
Cuckolds have been gaining popularity:
Here's how the most popular categories break down globally:
Here are the popular porn preferences of people on Pornhub Gay:
In 2017, women were here for Lesbian porn and men were here for MILF porn:
The average age of Pornhub visitors lurks around 35:
Hopefully, all these porn-related stats make you feel a little less alone during your alone time. I mean, if that's what you want?!