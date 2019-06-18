Pornhub's response to this DJ's request to stop calling him 'daddy' has us screaming. No, not like that.

In case you are unaware, Diplo is a DJ and Instagram model who has worked with big names such as Justin Bieber, Skrillex and Usher. Most of the songs he is featured on are absolute bops, but today we are not here to talk about his music. We're instead here to unpack an online interaction between Diplo, his fans, and...Pornhub. Yes, by Pornhub we mean the website that specializes in, er, adult content.

Is Diplo Daddy Though?

Just to be clear, Diplo is hot (this pertains to the story, I promise). Diplo is also a father of two. He has two sons, Lockett and Lazer. Naturally, these two facts combined has caused people to refer to Diplo as 'daddy.' But Diplo recently asked fans to please stop calling him this, as it was confusing his kids. Ugh, fine, dad.

🤨 A post shared by diplo (@diplo) on Jun 16, 2019 at 8:09am PDT

Not everyone was ecstatic about this request.