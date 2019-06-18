Pornhub's response to this DJ's request to stop calling him 'daddy' has us screaming. No, not like that.

In case you are unaware, Diplo is a DJ and Instagram model who has worked with big names such as Justin Bieber, Skrillex and Usher. Most of the songs he is featured on are absolute bops, but today we are not here to talk about his music. We're instead here to unpack an online interaction between Diplo, his fans, and...Pornhub. Yes, by Pornhub we mean the website that specializes in, er, adult content.
Is Diplo Daddy Though?
Just to be clear, Diplo is hot (this pertains to the story, I promise). Diplo is also a father of two. He has two sons, Lockett and Lazer. Naturally, these two facts combined has caused people to refer to Diplo as 'daddy.' But Diplo recently asked fans to please stop calling him this, as it was confusing his kids. Ugh, fine, dad.
Not everyone was ecstatic about this request.
Is There Anyone Who Can Call Diplo Daddy?
As promised, the best response came from Pornhub.
Whoever is in charge of Pornhub's social media is an icon. And Diplo seems to agree with me on that one, as he responded by giving them a free pass.
Do I feel a collab coming on between these two? We wouldn't be mad.