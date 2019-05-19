'Game of Thrones' cast members are posting about the final watch and it has us pre-crying.

Tonight we close a chapter in our lives and say good bye to a show we have loved, obsessed, and lost sleep over. After a decade, Game of Thrones will come to an end, and those of us who dedicate approximately 87% of our emotional energy to this fantasy show will have to find something else to live for. The end of an era!
But we aren't the only ones who are feeling emotional about tonight's bittersweet finale. A number of the cast members of Game of Thrones have paid tribute to the show, their characters, and the people behind it all via their social media posts. Here are some of our favorites, and if you don't at least tear up please call 9-1-1 immediately, because there is something medically wrong with you.
1. Sophie Turner AKA Sansa Stark
Sansa, Thank you for teaching me resilience, bravery and what true strength really is. Thank you teaching me to be kind and patient and to lead with love. I grew up with you. I fell in love with you at 13 and now 10 years on.. at 23 I leave you behind, but I will never leave behind what you’ve taught me. To the show and the incredible people who make it, thank you for giving me the best life and drama lessons I could have ever asked for. Without you I wouldn’t be the person I am today. Thank you for giving me this chance all those years ago. And finally to the fans. Thank you for falling in love with these characters and supporting this show right through till the end. I’ll miss this more than anything.
2. Gwendoline Christie AKA Brienne of Tarth
BEING TOLD THE ENDING TO @gameofthrones
3. Emilia Clarke AKA Daenerys Targaryon
Finding the words to write this post has left me overwhelmed with how much I want to say but how small words feel in comparison to what this show and Dany have meant to me.
The mother of dragons chapter has taken up the whole of my adult life. This woman has taken up the whole of my heart. I’ve sweated in the blaze of dragon fire, shed many tears at those who left our family early, and wrung my brain dry trying to do Khaleesi and the masterful words, actions (and names) I was given, justice.
Game of Thrones has shaped me as a woman, as an actor and as a human being. I just wish my darling dad was here now to see how far we’ve flown.
But to you, dear kind magical fans, I owe you so much thanks, for your steady gaze at what we’ve made and what I’ve done with a character that was already in the hearts of many before I slipped on the platinum wig of dreams. Without you there is no us.
And now our watch has ended.
@gameofthrones @hbo #love#motherofdragonsoverandout
4. John Bradley AKA Samwell Tarley
So tonight we have our very last episode. It’s the final step of a long and wonderful journey. A journey that, for me, started at 10am on Monday 19th of July 2010. I know this because recently I found my rehearsal and prep schedule for season 1, week 1. This was given to me when I landed in Belfast for the first time, weeks before we even started shooting. Listed here is the rehearsal where I first met Kit, and the first time I wore the costume that’s seen me through 8 seasons. I’m glad I kept this. I met so many people that week who have come to mean so much to me. Back then we couldn’t have known the journey we’d go on together. I wouldn’t swap that experience, or those people, for the world. Enjoy the episode and thanks for everything. ❤️❤️❤️ @gameofthrones @hbo #GOT 👋
5. Nathalie Emmanuel AKA Missandei of Narth
It’s been one of my greatest joys playing Missandei of Naath... The quiet and kind translator. A brilliant woman who overcame so much suffering and found herself, her voice... and her one and only love. She represented so much for me, personally, that I have no choice but to carry the things she has taught me into my life going forward. Thank you to everyone who made it possible for me to play this part... this life changing part... there are too many to list... @emilia_clarke GIRL! I love you... SO much. I’ve loved playing your BFF for the past 7 years. Thank you for being such a wonderful person in my life and a source of light and laughter. The Bad Ass Boss Lady Warrior Goddess club will live on forever 😂🙌🏽 @raleighritchie.... Jacoooob! I literally cannot tell you what sharing the screen with you has meant to me. I found performances I didn’t know I had inside me, simply because you gave me so much to work against. Playing Missandei and Grey Worm’s journey has been so special. I couldn’t have asked for a more generous and supportive co-star... Also... We’ve been out in these streets together boiiii🤣😂 negotiating so much but always having each other’s back. Thank you for all of it... you have been a dear friend at every point.
To the entire cast and crew... You will always hold a special place in my heart. The love and energy we shared will be hard to match. I feel like I hit the jackpot meeting and working with you all. I love you.
To the fans of the show, and of Missandei... Thank you for all the love and support... It’s been a pleasure playing her for you.
I know last night was pretty intense for some of you so I invite you to participate in my fantasy where I like to think that, right now.... Missandei is sipping a rum on a beach somwhere in sky 😂... 🍹🌴 #andnowmywatchhasended#MissandeiofNaath #Dracarys#thankyouforsupportingme#RIPMissandei #isleofbutterflies #🦋 #illbeseeingyou
6. Kristofer Hivju AKA Tormund
Onscreen and offscreen love! Definitely a win win situation:-) Homage to Gwendoline Christie @gwendolineuniverse for her brilliant preformance as the warrior, the knight and the beautiful human being Brienne Of Tarth #GOTafterparty With my wife @grymolvaerhivju #gameofthrones#brienneoftarth #tormund #brimund#tormundgiantsbane
#newyork
7. Raleigh Ritchie AKA Grey Worm
1. First Day. 2. Last Day.
GoT was like the craziest school trip ever. A 6 year Adventure Weekend.
Grey Worm. You went from a robot to a real boy. I’m proud of you. I’ll miss you bud.
Thank you to everybody that cared about him and rooted for him. He was really scared at first, but you made him feel loved. He appreciates it. I asked him.
Huge shout out to the Targs team: Nats, Emilia, Conleth, Peter, Iain, Ian, Michiel, Reece, Ed, Kit, Liam. Thank you for making the days so fun.
Here’s to every single department behind the scenes that worked to the bone to make this show. They worked tirelessly everyday to make this thing, and they never get shout outs and they know that but they do it anyway. Here’s to you, you ragtag bunch of talented clever rascals. I love ya’ll. Thank you.
Game of Thrones ENDS tonight on @hbo AT 9pm and @skyatlanticuk at 2am. I hope you enjoy it.
And tonight at around 10:30pm, our watch with have ended.