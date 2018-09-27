25 powerful photos from the protests in support of Christine Blasey-Ford

Since the crack of dawn on Thursday morning, crowds of protesters have been gathering outside the U.S. Capitol and Supreme Court to support Christine Blasey-Ford and protest Brett Kavanaugh's nomination. As with most wide-scale protests, there are also counter-protesters in support of Kavanaugh.

The protest was strategically timed to take place on the same day that Professor Blasey-Ford - who accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault, and Kavanaugh himself testify in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee. There is a lot at stake here, and the GOP's high demands on Blasey-Ford to prove integrity while Kavanaugh is assumed innocent is both traumatizing and familiar to sexual assault survivors across the country.

At the time of writing this, the protests are still going strong and accruing numbers. So, I've gathered 25 photos of the protests that speak for themselves, and prove tha Blasey-Ford has thousands of Americans standing behind her.

1.

'We believe Christine Ford': Women protest GOP senators' sham hearing https://t.co/RGQHySvKWC — Oliver Willis (@owillis) September 27, 2018

2.