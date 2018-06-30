50 powerful pictures from the #FamiliesBelongTogether marches that will restore your faith in humanity.

Reading the news can feel like a constant emotional onslaught of despair. It seems that every day we're faced with new policies the Trump administration has implemented to oppress people, even more tragic examples of America's need for gun reform, and racist outbreaks from people across the country.

So, for once, it's refreshing to focus on all the people who are actually working to make positive change. Today, June 30th, there are over 600 #FamiliesBelongTogether marches organized across the country. The marches directly protesting Trump's zero tolerance immigration policy, which has detained and torn thousands of families apart with no concrete ways to reunite them.

There are hundreds of thousands of people across the country (and the world) who are horrified by the actions of the Trump administration, and the callous abuse of immigrant children.

Here are 50 photos from the #FamiliesBelongTogether protests to remind you that there are a lot of people who are fighting for what's right.

1.

2.