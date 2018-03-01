Pre-schooler with a hilariously oversized backpack is too much for Twitter to handle.

Twitter is good for a few main activities: arguing with strangers about politics, sharing the latest memes, and crying over pictures of impossibly cute children.

So, naturally, when the Twitter user Brianna Connerty shared a picture of her pre-schooler brother struggling with a huge backpack, the whole internet heavily related.

Also, just look at how cute he is.

My little brother started preschool today and

1- his backpack is literally the same size as him

2- HE IS THE CUTEST THING EVER pic.twitter.com/VuP4S4iuCl — brianna conerty (@briannaconerty) February 26, 2018

Many of us adults can relate to the heavy backpack struggle, but we'll never grapple with it in such an adorable way.

They make kid backpacks for a reason — Carls ☼ (@carlygdiaz) February 28, 2018

Well they should stop because normal-sized backpacks are cuter... as shown in this tweet! — Maddy Severson⚾ (@MadSeves0806) February 28, 2018

when he'll have scoliosis you'll reconsider — dark red stains on pale blue flowers (@UndergroudFire) March 1, 2018