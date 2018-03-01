Pre-schooler with a hilariously oversized backpack is too much for Twitter to handle.

Twitter is good for a few main activities: arguing with strangers about politics, sharing the latest memes, and crying over pictures of impossibly cute children.
So, naturally, when the Twitter user Brianna Connerty shared a picture of her pre-schooler brother struggling with a huge backpack, the whole internet heavily related.
Also, just look at how cute he is.
Many of us adults can relate to the heavy backpack struggle, but we'll never grapple with it in such an adorable way.
It's safe to say the internet collectively lost its cool upon beholding the pure joy of this pre-schooler. And why shouldn't they?!
It's good to be reminded that once, before the world corrupted us into cynics, we were sweet children excited to attend school in our oversized backpacks.
Hopefully, his first day of preschool was as exciting as his older sister's Twitter feed.