Pregnant Kat Von D comes out as an anti-vaxxer. People aren't pleased.
Bronwyn Isaac
Jun 09, 2018@6:06 PM
I absolutely unequivocally believe that parents should be allowed to raise their kids however they like, so long as it doesn't endanger the children or those around them.

So, when I read a very pregnant Kat Von D's recent Instagram screed about the constant online judgment that new parents face, I was immediately on board. Well, at first. In the opening paragraph Kat Von D talks about how once she got pregnant, she knew there'd be criticism of her parenting no matter what.

However, in the rest of the post Kat Von D revealed plans to raise her son vegan (legit) and VACCINE-FREE.

I knew the minute we announced our pregnancy that we would be bombarded with unsolicited advice. Some good and some questionable - unsolicited none the less. I also was prepared for the backlash and criticism we would get if we decided to be open about our personal approach to our pregnancy. My own Father flipped out on me when I told him we decided to ditch our doctor and go with a midwife instead. If you don’t know what it’s like have people around you think you are ridiculous, try being openly vegan. And, if you don’t know what it’s like to have the entire world openly criticize, judge, throw uninformed opinions, and curse you - try being an openly pregnant vegan on Instagram, having a natural, drug-free home birth in water with a midwife and doula, who has the intention of raising a vegan child, without vaccinations. My point being: I already know what it’s like to make life choices that are not the same as the majority. So your negative comments are not going influence my choices - actual research and educating myself will - which i am diligently doing. This is my body. This is our child. And this is our pregnancy journey. Feel free to follow me on here if you like what I’m about - whether it’s tattooing, lipstick, Animal Rights, sobriety, feminism, ridiculous gothiness, black flower gardening, cats, or my adorable husband. But if you don’t dig a certain something about what I post, i kindly ask that you press the unfollow button and move the fuck on. So before anyone of you feel inspired to tell me how to do this, I would appreciate you keeping your unsolicited criticism to yourself. More importantly, for those who have amazing positive energy to send my way, I will gladly and graciously receive it with love! X

After writing about the inevitable backlash she knows that public and popular mothers receive on social media, Kat Von D opened up about her home birth and plans to forego vaccines:

"And, if you don’t know what it’s like to have the entire world openly criticize, judge, throw uninformed opinions, and curse you - try being an openly pregnant vegan on Instagram, having a natural, drug-free home birth in water with a midwife and doula, who has the intention of raising a vegan child, without vaccinations."

She continued her post by reiterating the fact that negative feedback about her lifestyle and parenting decisions would not, in fact, sway any of her decisions.

"My point being: I already know what it’s like to make life choices that are not the same as the majority. So your negative comments are not going influence my choices - actual research and educating myself will - which i am diligently doing."

While there are certainly a good deal of trolls who shame moms no matter what they do, and there are scores of people with an irrational hatred of veganism, most of Kat Von D's criticism came from the choice to not vaccinate her child.

Critics of Kat Von D's choice had some very solid points (based in science).

Luckily, if Kat is really doing the research she's claiming, there's still time for her to change her mind before giving birth.

She's really too smart for this mess. Blatantly dismissing child healthcare and disease prevention recommendations by the American Academy of Pediatricians falls into a very different category than say, forgoing meat in your diet. This is one of the few times I'm siding with the hoarde of naysayers.

