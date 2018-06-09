Pregnant Kat Von D comes out as an anti-vaxxer. People aren't pleased.

I absolutely unequivocally believe that parents should be allowed to raise their kids however they like, so long as it doesn't endanger the children or those around them.

So, when I read a very pregnant Kat Von D's recent Instagram screed about the constant online judgment that new parents face, I was immediately on board. Well, at first. In the opening paragraph Kat Von D talks about how once she got pregnant, she knew there'd be criticism of her parenting no matter what.

However, in the rest of the post Kat Von D revealed plans to raise her son vegan (legit) and VACCINE-FREE.

After writing about the inevitable backlash she knows that public and popular mothers receive on social media, Kat Von D opened up about her home birth and plans to forego vaccines: